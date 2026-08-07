TOM EATON | Imagine a politician who can’t make an EFT ― do you bank on them?

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This week, an interior designer told a court that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the former National Assembly speaker and defence minister who clings on to our national life like a soggy band-aid on a stubbed toe, had to pay her almost R2m in cash over many years because Mapisa-Nqakula claimed not to know how to do EFTs.

Now, we should proceed very carefully.

First, while these claims have been made under oath in Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption and money laundering trial, they haven’t been proved.

Second, while blowing R1.7m of taxpayers’ money on home decor does seems slightly out of keeping with the ideals of the National Democratic Revolution, it doesn’t automatically imply corruption or money laundering. Some houses need a lot of decorating, and honestly, what was the point of the Struggle if you can’t kick back in front of The Polygamist in a recliner made of mink leather, kept safe from the prying eyes of the proles by some designer curtains that cost twice the annual salary of the people you pretend to represent?

In other words, when it comes to the question of whether Mapisa-Nqakula paid her decorator in cash, and why, and whether she does or doesn’t know how to make an EFT, it’s better to reserve specific comment until we know more.

However, these claims do present us with some interesting hypotheticals which, I think, we’re entirely within our rights to ponder.

Then again, in a world in which someone like Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula can rise to high office, literally anything is possible, so let us remain open all possible scenarios.

The most obvious of these, it goes without saying, is why an entirely hypothetical politician might tell her hypothetical contractor that she doesn’t know how to use internet banking.

The first hypothetical answer, of course, is that this politician is lying through her teeth.

Then again, in a world in which someone like Mapisa-Nqakula can rise to high office, literally anything is possible, so let us remain open all possible scenarios.

Let us, for example, give our hypothetical politician the benefit of the doubt and imagine that she is telling the truth.

To be clear, we’re not imagining a hypothetical tradwife whose husband does all financial transactions. We’re not imagining a hypothetical cult member, living on a compound where computers and phones and the internet are outlawed.

No, we are imagining a hypothetical woman who has worked in politics for 40 years, and who has spent the last 30 of those years living and working in a world in which EFTs have become increasingly common and easy.

So what can we deduce about such a person?

Well, for starters, if we are to be kind and patient, we might speculate that she either has some kind of neurological problem that prevents her from taking in new information, or else she has a psychological block when it comes to technology. These things do happen.

Perhaps, instead of thinking the worst about our hypothetical politician, we should see her as the victim of any number of maladies.

But even the kindest and most patient among us would also have to deduce that this woman is catastrophically unsuited to the public sector. She should not be let near metal cutlery, let alone ministerial portfolios or, say, intelligence oversight committees ― the same positions, coincidentally, that Mapisa-Nqakula occupied.

Indeed, if hypothetical critics were to suggest that the only way this dangerously incompetent person could have enjoyed 30 years near the top of her organisation was if her organisation not only tolerated but protected and enabled dangerous incompetents, perhaps because it was completely hollowed out by corruption, you’d have to agree with them.

Yes, I’m afraid that if any hypothetical 21st century politician claimed they didn’t know how to do an EFT, the only two explanations are that they’re a shameless liar or a meat-suit whose uselessness is indicative of the fact that she works for a criminal organisation that has nothing but contempt for voters.

Anyway. Enough hypotheticals. Back to reality and the pressing question of whether Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula knows how to do internet banking.

I think I know the answer, but let’s let the courts decide …