PALI LEHOHLA | The grid and the covenant: how Silvertown redeemed the South African census

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This past Saturday, Nobutho Mpetsheni (left) attended a funeral in Silvertown. Silvertown, a community in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, named after the shiny tin houses ― freezing in winter and boiling in summer ― refused to be counted in the 2011 Census. The community took us on as StatsSA and nearly collapsed the census.

On Saturday, Nobutho Mpetsheni sent me a picture showing her at a funeral in Silvertown. In her company is a would-be Census 2011 employee who was subsequently recruited for further training by StatsSA and is now a contract employee of the agency.

Silvertown, a community in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth), named after the shiny tin houses ― freezing in winter and boiling in summer ― refused to be counted in the 2011 Census. The community took us on as StatsSA and nearly collapsed the census.

I had just enumerated the father of the nation in Qunu. The monumental questionnaire session with Madiba elevated me to a powerful position in the eyes of the shack-dwellers of Silvertown. It appears they had just won gold and a week later bestowed on me this power I’d never realised I had. That’s when I confronted their wrath.

They refused to be counted unless I brought their councillor back so that they could hold him to account. My claim of no power fell on deaf ears. Little did I realise the power of the wisdom of communities who seamlessly fuse their condition as one lived experience devoid of bureaucracies.

The census in a developing nation is rarely a benign bureaucratic exercise. It is often a contested battleground of identity, resource allocation and visibility. For decades, official planning within South Africa’s informal settlements, particularly those like Silvertown, had been predicated on a spatial fiction. When official maps are static, bureaucratic models become computational echo chambers that fail to capture community shift, growth and survival. Silvertown, before 2011, was effectively governed by a data ghost.

In October 2011, South Africa embarked on its third post-apartheid population count. For Silvertown, the stakes were existential. Decades of official planning had been stuck in a methodology of stagnation.

Our analysis of census data from 1996 through 2001 exposes this methodological rot. Across crucial quality-of-life indicators — housing quality, water access, sanitation, education and the multidimensional poverty index — the spatial patterns generated by subsequent census planning were, shockingly, visually identical “clones” of the 1996 baseline map.

Global Moran’s I, a key spatial statistic measuring inequality and clustering, remained stubbornly high and unchanged (I = 0.72 for housing in 1996; near-identical values projected for 2011 planning). This meant that the deep pockets of ‘High-High’ poverty and neglect identified in the very first post-apartheid census were simply projected forward in time.

Bureaucratic inertia missed the explosive growth of new informal settlements, ignored the failure of infrastructure in previously stable areas and validated a state of stagnation by failing to even measure the need for change. In Silvertown, residents were invisible because the grid had already been drawn and they weren’t on it.

The realisation that the community was being managed by a simulation sparked a revolt of active citizenship. Silvertown refused to accept its bureaucratic erasure. A grassroots movement, catalysed around Census 2011, decided that if the state would not see our reality, we would map it ourselves. This movement entered into a profound, albeit implicit, social compact with the statistician-general, yours truly.

The Census 2011 pivot (Supplied)

As the statistician-general who defined a citizen by their visibility to the state, I was facing my own crisis. The Census 2011 process had some delays. Silvertown forced me to champion the “demographic dividend” — the principle that accurate data leads to resource distribution that is just — and the area was proof of such, as the truth showed in the data, and policy and ground-level political action took root.

Mpetsheni affirmed there are no longer shacks as she stood in the picture. Behind her there is no silver structure, only the name Silvertown remains.

Silvertown proved that truth of citizen power. This was not merely advocacy; it was a form of democratic data production that asserted a new moral authority. The compact was simple: we will provide the ground truth; you must provide the return.

The return came in late 2012, when the results were announced nationally, and as promised this was followed by the specific place-name data release in 2013 with presentation to Silvertown being first in the queue. The 2013 release was a seismic shift. When Statistics South Africa made the localised Silvertown numbers public, the headlines were devastating: Silvertown was reported as the worst place to live in South Africa. The data — 82% living in shacks, 96% still using bucket toilets and 55% unemployment — was undeniable. The visual cloning of 1996 was finally, definitively, shattered.

The 2013 data release was the pivot that redeemed the census. It didn’t just tell a story of stagnation; it told a new one of dynamic progress on how data could now drive policy.

The “Policy Response” panel in our visualisation captures this crucial moment of redemption. For the first time, Global Moran’s I values, finally dynamic and decreasing (declining to I=0.29 for Education and I=0.15 for MPI), reflected a real, documented reduction in spatial inequality. Clusters of poverty de-concentrated because policy interventions were finally deployed in the de-clustered manner mandated by the new maps.

The 2013 sanitation rollout, marked as “dynamically deployed”, was the direct result of this community-verified action. The maps show de-clustering (a transition from ‘Low-Low’ advantage to ‘Not Significant’ de-clustering in key MPI sectors).

This is the demographic dividend made visible: a justice-focused redistribution of resources guided by accurate, citizen-powered data. The 2022 Social Relief of Distress extension similarly demonstrates a policy response able to target newly emerging vulnerabilities that old, frozen models could never have detected.

The Silvertown pivot is a powerful proof of concept for the demographic dividend. It is a virtuous cycle where data-driven planning is powered by active, engaged citizenship, leading to justice-focused, redistributive policy outcomes. It proves that the most powerful act of democratic action is not simply to vote, but to seize the tools of measurement and challenge the official grid.

In Silvertown, we reclaimed our maps, and in doing so, we reclaimed our future. Our story should serve as a challenge to communities everywhere: if you find your reality obscured by a data ghost, do not wait for permission. Grab a GPS, form a team, and demand to be counted on terms that are accurate, because only when you are visible can you achieve justice.

In data, citizens have agency, in T-shirts and food parcels, citizens surrender into despondency. The Lehohla Ledger now has created possibilities of the current generation to share their future. T-shirts and food parcels possess no such capacity but data does.

As we approach 2026 local government elections, reject food parcels and T-Shirts as citizens; use data to construct your future.