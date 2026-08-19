EDITORIAL | Extract responsibility from mining companies for abandoned deathtraps

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The scene at Samancor’s Dikwena Chrome mine after a tailings storage facility breached, releasing almost all the stored slimes from one compartment.

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It was US industrialist Henry Ford who said the only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing, meaning that failures can be painful experiences turned into permanent wisdom and learning.

But it seems that South Africa has a history of forgetting fatal failures, which raises the question of motive.

The collapse last week of a tailings storage facility, where waste materials are left after valuable minerals are extracted during mining, at Samancor’s Dikwena Chrome mine near Brits, underscores the lapse in memory.

A railway line and Eskom power lines were damaged, and a river was polluted when the wall of the tailings facility’s compartment 1B failed, releasing almost all the stored sludge and sending waste beyond the mine premises.

The waste was prevented from flowing towards the R566 provincial road by a railway line embankment and some berms (earthen barriers) at the adjacent Eland Mine.

While no injuries were reported, the water and sanitation department and the Limpopo-Olifants Catchment Management Agency are investigating the incident, and are testing water samples.

The collapse has raised concerns about the potential health risks for surrounding communities, particularly if mining waste has entered local water sources.

But it seems that South Africa has a history of forgetting fatal failures, which raises the question of motive.

A public health expert has identified water and food contamination as the community’s most important potential concern, with the immediate risks depending largely on how close people are to the affected area, the extent of the spill and, crucially, what substances are contained in the tailings.

In September 2022, a tailings dam wall burst at a mine in Jagersfontein in the Free State. It released a flow of the sludge to a nearby residential area, leaving 40 people injured. More than 200 people had to leave their homes because of the disaster. One person died while another went missing and was never found.

At the time, several stakeholders including environmentalists and unions sounded a warning about the risks of abandoned and unregulated mines and the lack of decisive action to monitor and eradicate these death traps.

The stark reality of this danger was evident again recently when 14 suspected illegal miners died after a rockfall at an abandoned mine shaft in Marikana.

After the Brits incident, water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said: “The minister continues to urge mining houses that own dams which meet the minimum requirements to be classified as dams with a safety risk as defined in the National Water Act to register their tailings dams in order for the department to effectively play its oversight role.”

But the state and mining companies need to account for the danger affecting the Brits community whose water is possibly contaminated and who are without electricity, and to the families of suspected illegal miners.

They need to account why their responsibility ended while they continue to cash in their extraction profits.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called for a co-ordinated national programme involving government, organised labour and affected mining communities to immediately audit, secure, seal and rehabilitate dangerous abandoned mines and shafts, prioritising those threatening surrounding communities.

It has also called on former mine owners to be identified and their rehabilitation obligations enforced, including recovering rehabilitation funds wherever legally possible.

This is an echo of a previous call during the last tragedy which seems to reflect a deliberate failure to act.

Given corruption has a chokehold on our country, it would appear money seems to be a rational excuse for this inertia.

We can’t continue to let past failures leave our society vulnerable to greed and incompetence.