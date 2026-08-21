TOM EATON | Now that Jacinta and Kallie are thick as thieves, the soft launch is loud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

When Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of Merch and Merch had tea this week with Kallie Kriel, apparently to learn how to AfriForum, many South Africans responded with outrage and incredulity.

How, they asked, could Merch and Merch ― an organisation that claims to be acting on behalf of a black majority ― associate itself with an extremely pale organisation that dismissed apartheid as a “so-called historical injustice”?

For others, it seemed bizarre that the two groups had found common ground, what with Merch and Merch claiming to want to protect the sovereignty and cohesion of the South African republic even as AfriForum works tirelessly to allow Afrikaners to semigrate away from that republic.

A few saw even darker forces at work, suggesting that the emergence of South Africa’s latest political celebrity couple ― AfriMerch? ― was being engineered by the CIA or Israel as retribution for South Africa taking Israel to the ICC for its genocide in Gaza.

I understand where these questions and concerns come from. I also understand why some journalists have suggested that this is a natural and inevitable coming together of populists, even though I disagree with that thesis: there are many populist groups in South Africa, from the EFF and MKP right through to the MAGA-lite “Just Asking Questions” crowd online, and most of them seem to avoid each other like the plague.

Of course, Jacinta may have to wait in the lobby for a while: in Trump’s royal court, white people go to the front of the queue. That, after all, is why the farcical refugee programme is only open to Afrikaners and not the black South Africans who bear the brunt of violent crime.

For me, though, the answer seems fairly straightforward: M&M and AfriForum are using each other to get another step closer to their respective political and economic paydays, both of which seem to be a variation on a theme of ethno-nationalist self-government.

For AfriForum, the benefit is clear: if a predominantly black organisation can publicly call for the establishment not only of separate universities for each of South Africa’s cultural groups on the basis of language but also propose culturally segregated residences and cafeterias, then AfriForum’s support for enclaves like Orania or private Afrikaans universities can be justified as exactly the same sort of cultural activism, and those who want to accuse it of race-based counterrevolution can to take it up with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her supporters.

As for Ngobese-Zuma and M&M, well, that should also be obvious. AfriForum’s contact list is pure gold, the result of years of Kallie En Wie ingratiating themselves with MAGA and its donors ― donors who might be persuaded to give sizeable amounts of money to back conservative, nationalist, Zionist, Christian (or anti-Muslim) causes that have a whiff of secessionism about them.

Of course, Jacinta may have to wait in the lobby for a while: in Trump’s royal court, white people go to the front of the queue. That, after all, is why the farcical refugee programme is only open to Afrikaners and not the black South Africans who bear the brunt of violent crime.

Still, it might be worth the wait, because the ultimate prize is potentially massive: Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the Zulu monarchy had definitely done their sums when they held the 1994 election hostage, threatening to boycott and therefore wreck the election unless almost a third of KwaZulu-Natal was handed to the king who would be paid 5% of all revenue produced by that land.

Semi-autonomous homelands are still some way away. Ngobese-Zuma is still talking about South Africa as a single political entity that must be protected. But in a country whose central state is a byword for failure, once you’ve started mainstreaming the idea of culturally segregated universities, it’s a very short walk to culturally segregated schools, culturally segregated towns with their own local laws, and, ultimately, culturally segregated states, loosely strung together in some sort of federation.

Yes, it makes a lot of sense that Kallie and Jacinta would see eye to eye. And who knows? Maybe one day they’ll meet again, still seeing eye to eye as Volkstaatspresident Kriel and Queen Ngobese-Zuma of their respective homelands.