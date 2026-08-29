Mampara of the week: Dada Morero

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” they say. But for this Mampara it’s more a case of “if you can’t convince them, swear at them”. The outgoing mayor of Johannesburg had a difficult time accounting for his municipality’s failures when engaging with Soweto residents this week. A heated exchange with an elderly citizen got to the point where the mayor was exclaiming, “Don’t call me a criminal! I am not a criminal!” When others joined in in the verbal volley, with one shouting, “Akaboshwe!” (arrest him), the mayor completely lost his cool, blurting out, “You are talking s**t!” In a normal democracy, those words would have been taken as the Mampara’s long overdue letter of resignation.