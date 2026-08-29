RISENGA MALULEKE | There’s just one way to make the jobless statistics look better

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The rise in unemployment is largely due to more people stepping forward to seek work, the writer says. Picture:

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To truly grasp the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, for the second quarter of 2026, we must look beyond the numbers and see the stories they tell. These statistics shape livelihoods, open or close doors of opportunity and influence daily choices. Only by seeing the full picture can policymakers craft solutions that tackle root causes and help every South African contribute to, and share in, the nation’s growth.

The data paints a clear picture: 345,000 more people were unemployed, bringing the total to 8.5-million. Employment, meanwhile, decreased slightly by 16,000 to 16.7-million. This shift is driven by a surge of 329,000 people (1.3%) entering the labour force, as many are now searching for work again. At the same time, the number of people able to work but not seeking jobs fell by 280,000 to 4.6-million, signalling both renewed optimism and mounting frustration. With too few jobs to go around, most of these hopefuls joined the ranks of the unemployed. This underscores the urgent need to spark economic growth.

Tackling these labour market challenges calls for all hands on deck. As the proverb reminds us, “Rain does not fall on one roof alone.” Economic storms, shifting trade winds, and technological tides touch everyone. We must meet them together, with resilience and unity.

South Africa’s labour market is in constant motion. The rise in unemployment is largely due to more people stepping forward to seek work, a testament to renewed hope and determination in the face of hardship. Yet, consecutive quarterly declines in employment, as seen in 2008, 2016, during the Covid pandemic, and now in 2026, are rare but carry weighty significance.

From the provincial perspective, between the first and second quarters of 2026, job losses were not evenly distributed across the country: the Western Cape lost 48,000 jobs, Gauteng lost 22,000 and North West lost 15,000, accounting for the largest declines. Construction, agriculture and transport were among the hardest-hit industries in the Western Cape, while manufacturing recorded substantial losses in Gauteng. These regional and sectoral differences highlight why employment statistics must be examined in context rather than through a single national lens.

The data shine a spotlight on the persistent vulnerability of women and young people to unemployment in South Africa

As we mark Women’s Month, the data shines a spotlight on the persistent vulnerability of women and young people to unemployment in South Africa.

The unemployment rate for women is 37.5%, rising to 41.9% for black African women. Using the combined rate of unemployment and potential labour force definition, gender disparity persists across all population groups, with black African women at 53.1%. Women are more likely than men to work in community and social services, trade, finance and private households; industries that have experienced significant job losses, especially in community and social services, which lost about 57,000 jobs and employ many women.

This gender gap extends beyond unemployment rates. On the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March, it is sobering that only 7.1% of managerial positions are held by women, compared with 10% held by men. Women are also disproportionately represented in sales and services, clerical jobs, and domestic work, reflecting persistent inequalities in the labour market.

Young people face equally daunting challenges. For those aged 15–24, the unemployment rate is 73.8%, and for ages 25–34, it is 52.9%. In the last decade, unemployment among people aged 15–34 has risen by almost 10 percentage points. Particularly concerning is that 38.2% of young women aged 15–24 are not in employment, education, or training, highlighting the intersectional barriers they face in the workforce.

A job is far more than an income. It brings dignity, forges connections, and offers a sense of purpose.

For those in charge, reading labour statistics accurately is crucial. When the media or others misinterpret or oversimplify the data, public trust suffers, and wise policymaking becomes more difficult. StatsSA’s mission is to deliver data that is independent, credible and relevant, laying the groundwork for sound policies. Ultimately, it is policy that creates jobs.

We must look past the headline unemployment rate and consider labour underutilisation, potential labour supply, gender, age and provincial differences. As the African proverb says, “Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it.” In the same way, making sense of labour statistics calls for collaboration, context and thoughtful analysis to craft a narrative that fuels growth and progress for all.

Labour market figures are grounded in measurement, not guesswork. StatsSA remains committed to earning public trust by upholding independence, relevance, credibility and respect for respondents’ rights. By joining forces and interpreting statistics within their context, we can build a richer, more accurate portrait of the labour market, one that champions inclusive economic progress and social development for everyone.

A faster-growing economy — growing at higher margins — is the only desirable option to address unemployment challenges.