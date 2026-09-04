MANDLA LETLAPE | Municipalities need trained administrators, not political micromanagers

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The root cause of much municipal dysfunction is the blurred line between political leadership and administrative implementation, says the writer. File picture:

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South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of political promises about fixing municipalities. It suffers from a shortage of professionally trained, protected and accountable administrators who can turn lawful political decisions into working services. The City of Johannesburg once showed what is possible. Between 2001 and 2006 it delivered at scale by tarring roads across Soweto and helping to repair the spatial damage left by apartheid neglect. That work required more than speeches. It required planning capacity, technical administration, procurement discipline, financial control and implementation expertise.

That is the lesson too often missed in debates about local government. Municipal failure is not inevitable, nor is it solved merely by changing political office-bearers. The real test is whether a municipality has an ethical, skilled and professionally supported administrative corps capable of implementing policy within the law.

If we misdiagnose the problem, we will keep prescribing the wrong cure. The root cause of much municipal dysfunction is the blurred line between political leadership and administrative implementation. Councillors and political executives must set priorities, approve budgets and exercise oversight. They are not appointed to run procurement processes, direct technical decisions or replace the professional judgement of officials who must manage systems, finances and infrastructure.

The consequences of this confusion are visible everywhere: unqualified appointments, interference in procurement, disregard for technocrats, incompetent service providers, and communities excluded from decisions that affect their daily lives. These are failures of administration, training and institutional design. A municipality cannot function when professionals are under-skilled, ignored or exposed to improper political pressure.

South Africa’s constitutional model does not envisage a spoils system in which public servants are treated as political trophies after every election. It requires a capable, impartial and professional administration. That administration must be trained continuously in public finance, procurement law, ethics, planning, engineering and infrastructure delivery, records management, community participation and consequence management.

Professional administration gives municipalities continuity, institutional memory and technical expertise. It also protects the public from short-term political impulses that may be popular but unlawful, unaffordable or impossible to implement. Administrative officials owe loyalty not to a faction or a party, but to the constitution. Their duty is to implement the lawful policies of elected representatives while offering frank and fearless advice on legality, affordability, feasibility and risk.

The point is not that councillors must become engineers, procurement specialists or municipal finance experts. Their democratic responsibility is to ask the right questions and ensure that communities are heard

This is why professional training should sit at the centre of any serious municipal reform agenda. It is not enough to demand stronger oversight from councillors if the administration being overseen lacks the capacity to plan, procure, spend, report and deliver. Oversight without professional administration becomes theatre. Administration without oversight becomes unaccountable bureaucracy. Municipalities need both, but their roles must not be confused.

Councillors remain essential in a constitutional democracy. They are elected to represent communities, determine political priorities, approve policies, interrogate budgets and demand answers from the administration. But oversight is not the same as management. The more complex the municipality, the more dangerous it becomes for political actors to substitute themselves for trained officials.

Political parties that claim they can fix local government should therefore make a different kind of promise. They should promise not to capture administrations, not to interfere unlawfully in procurement, not to reward loyalty over competence and not to treat municipal posts as political currency. They should commit to merit-based appointments, protected municipal manager authority, proper consequence management and funded professional development for officials.

Currently, there is too much focus on councillor training. The councillor induction should be done at the municipality itself.

The point is not that councillors must become engineers, procurement specialists or municipal finance experts. Their democratic responsibility is to ask the right questions and ensure that communities are heard. The responsibility of trained administrators is to provide the right professional answers and execute the lawful decisions that follow. When those roles are respected, oversight becomes meaningful and administration becomes accountable.

Municipal reform must therefore be grounded in a clear institutional settlement. Elected representatives must determine policy, approve priorities, monitor performance and represent the public interest. Administrative officials must be entrusted with implementation, procurement administration, financial controls, service delivery systems and professional advice. Where officials fail in their duties, consequence management must be applied consistently. Where political actors interfere unlawfully in administrative functions, such interference must be prevented, reported and sanctioned.

The necessary call to action is therefore formal and urgent: political parties, municipal councils, provincial governments and national oversight institutions must prioritise the professionalisation of municipal administration as a central condition for local government renewal. This requires merit-based appointments, funded and continuous training, protected administrative authority, ethical leadership, and firm accountability for administrative failure and political interference. Local government will serve communities only when municipal managers are permitted to manage, councillors are required to oversee, and professional training is treated as an essential constitutional investment rather than an optional administrative expense.