TOM EATON | ‘God’s work’ is what the Dutch central bank did

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'What I’m trying to focus on is doing as much of God’s work as possible,' says US Vice-President JD Vance. File picture:

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What do 86,000kg of Dutch gold have to do with the end of the world? As it turns out, quite a lot.

Of course, when US Vice-President JD Vance sat down with an evangelical podcaster on Monday to discuss the state of his alleged soul, earthly wealth wasn’t on the agenda, at least not explicitly: Vance has monetised his so-called faith very well so far but without ever looking too obvious, and I’m sure the interview went down a treat in the heartland he and the rest of the Trump administration continue to suck dry.

Besides, once talk turned to the “end times” — a period that Christians believe will herald the imminent return of Jesus — none of this audience were thinking of anything except their own hopes and fears for the afterlife.

Vance was at his slippery best, explaining that, while it was impossible to know if the end times had started and that they might only start “thousands of years down the road”, he wouldn’t be “shocked if the Antichrist was walking among us now”, or that the end times might start in “a few months”, or that “we were living in the end times” already.

In other words, it was the standard approach that’s allowed religious con-artists to print their own money for the past thousand years: yes, 60-billion people have lived and died without the messiah returning, but if he comes back tomorrow — and it could happen — do you really want to explain to him why you didn’t give more generously to these churches that don’t pay tax?

One line, however, managed to stand out among the glib platitudes.

Given his record as a shape-shifter, it’s just as possible ― even probable ― that he doesn’t believe in a god at all and is just saying this stuff to further his political and financial ambitions

“What I’m trying to focus on is doing as much of God’s work as possible,” said Vance, “and if that leads to the end times, OK.”

Now, despite the alarm of some online secularists about the apparent flippancy of that last comment, the fact is we don’t know what end times look like to Vance, so we can’t really pass judgment on whether him being “OK” with ushering them in is a good thing or a bad thing.

It’s possible he thinks they’ll be a wonderful reunion with a god of love and the start of a paradise on earth. Given his record as a shape-shifter, it’s just as possible ― even probable ― that he doesn’t believe in a god at all and is just saying this stuff to further his political and financial ambitions.

But by claiming that he is doing “God’s work”, he has told us something that we can see and judge.

He’s told us that there are thousands of American politicians and millions of American voters who will not blink when the vice-president claims that supporting a corrupt sexual abuser, protecting a network of paedophiles and supplying money and weapons to Israel to murder tens of thousands of women and children qualifies as “doing God’s work”.

In other words, he’s telling us about an administration that is morally, ethically and spiritually bankrupt, supported by tens of millions of people who will change their purported beliefs in a heartbeat if the regime tells them to believe something different.

Which brings us back to those 86,000kg of gold.

This week it was reported that the Dutch central bank is moving that amount, worth billions of dollars, out of vaults in New York and transferring it for safekeeping to London.

Why? Because it no longer trusts the government of the US.

And why would it? Why would anyone trust a country whose collapse is being hastened by people such as Vance, who openly declare that the murder of innocents and the propping up of sexual predators is godly, who, in other words, are now openly showing a willingness to challenge and overturn our most basic understanding of what is right and wrong, legal and illegal?