OLIVER METH | See what happens when your Mphuthis and Hasanes blow the whistle? Now for that bill

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Whistleblower Tumiso Mphuthi was dismissed from the Construction Education and Training Authority after years of raising concerns about alleged wrongdoing.

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Tumiso Mphuthi has lost her job. Esethu Hasane says he fears for his life. And now, just as these two whistleblower cases are forcing South Africans to look again at what happens to people who expose alleged wrongdoing inside government institutions, there is a new piece of legislation sitting on the table that could change the rules.

The irony is difficult to miss: South Africa keeps telling people to blow the whistle, while the people who actually do it are left fighting for their jobs, their reputations and, in Hasane’s case, their safety.

Mphuthi’s dismissal from the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) after years of raising concerns about alleged wrongdoing should therefore not be treated as just another disciplinary matter. Hasane’s case, calling out alleged irregular procurement at department of transport, should not either.

Their individual allegations must obviously be tested, and neither person should be considered automatically right simply because they call themselves whistleblowers, but their experiences force us to confront a much bigger question: what confidence can we reasonably expect ordinary public servants to have in a system that asks them to speak up but cannot convincingly demonstrate that it will protect them afterwards?

That question becomes even more uncomfortable when we remember Babita Deokaran, the senior Gauteng health official who raised concerns about suspicious payments involving suppliers linked to Tembisa Hospital and was shot dead outside her home in August 2021. Six men were eventually convicted and sentenced for her murder, but the question of who ordered the killing has remained unresolved.

Deokaran’s name has become shorthand for the most frightening consequence of whistleblowing in South Africa, but it is important to remember that the danger does not always arrive in the form of a gunman. Sometimes it comes through suspension, disciplinary proceedings, being stripped of responsibilities, having your motives questioned or finding yourself fighting to keep the job you had before you decided that something was wrong.

In April, justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi released the draft Protected Disclosures Bill for public comment, acknowledging that the current law does not provide a sufficiently clear process for whistleblowers, does not adequately guarantee protection, is not proactive enough when it comes to physical safety and does not ensure that disclosures reach institutions with the specialised capacity to properly deal with them.

So this is not something whistleblowers, journalists or civil society have invented as a talking point. The government has effectively admitted it and that is why the justice minister now needs to move with urgency.

We cannot have another situation where a whistleblower is expected to wait patiently while legislation moves through the machinery of government, parliament debates it, committees deliberate over it and everyone congratulates themselves on having produced a better law, while in the meantime people like Mphuthi and Hasane are left dealing with the consequences of having spoken up under the old system.

They are not simply two personalities caught up in separate controversies. They are a test of whether our system understands the difference between saying that whistleblowers are important and actually protecting them.

The new bill is important. It proposes stronger confidentiality safeguards, protection against occupational detriment, access to witness protection mechanisms where necessary and legal assistance for whistleblowers who cannot afford representation. It also creates a mechanism through which whistleblowers can complain when their disclosures are mishandled, retaliation occurs or their confidentiality is threatened.

Legislation only protects people once it becomes law and institutions actually implement it. That is where minister Kubayi’s responsibility comes in.

We have become very good at announcing reforms after something has gone terribly wrong. We establish commissions, produce reports, draft legislation and make powerful speeches about accountability, integrity and fighting corruption. But the people living inside these institutions do not experience government through speeches. They experience it through what happens when they make a complaint, challenge a tender, question a payment or refuse to sign something they believe is wrong.

And that is why Mphuthi and Hasane matter.

They are not simply two personalities caught up in separate controversies. They are a test of whether our system understands the difference between saying that whistleblowers are important and actually protecting them.

Kubayi herself recently said that whistleblowers are critical to fighting corruption, after a whistleblower alerted her to an alleged threat against a senior official who had refused to sign questionable contracts. The minister acted quickly, contacting law enforcement and ensuring protection for the official and her family.

That response is exactly what we should see.

But it should not depend on whether a whistleblower happens to reach the minister directly, whether their case becomes a media story, or whether the political embarrassment becomes too great to ignore.

Protection must be automatic, credible and institutional. Because the greatest danger is not simply that a whistleblower gets punished. The greater danger is the thousands of people watching what happens to that whistleblower and deciding that silence is safer.

Imagine being a public servant sitting with evidence of possible corruption and watching Mphuthi lose her job, or hearing Hasane say he fears for his life. Then imagine being told by your manager, your government and every anti-corruption campaign in the country that you have a duty to speak up.

Would you risk your salary, your career, your family, your safety? Or would you tell yourself that somebody else will deal with it? That is how corruption survives. It survives not only because corrupt people are powerful, but because honest people become frightened.

I’m not arguing that whistleblowers should be immune from accountability. They should not. Protected disclosure cannot become a shield against legitimate disciplinary action, and allegations must always be properly investigated. But there is a world of difference between holding someone accountable for genuine misconduct and allowing disciplinary processes, deliberately or otherwise, to become a weapon against someone because they have raised uncomfortable questions.

That distinction is at the heart of whether South Africa’s new whistleblower protections will mean anything.

The Protected Disclosures Bill has already been drafted and government has invited public comment. The justice ministry has itself said the reforms are needed because the current framework is inadequate.

So now we need action.

Kubayi should take this legislation forward with the urgency that the whistleblowers at the centre of this debate deserve. Parliament should treat it as an essential part of the country’s anti-corruption architecture, not another piece of legislation to disappear into the parliamentary pipeline.

Because while politicians debate corruption, whistleblowers are the people who actually put themselves on the line to expose it.

And if South Africa wants them to keep doing that, we cannot keep asking them to be brave while leaving them to deal with the consequences alone.

Mphuthi has shown us the professional price that can be paid. Hasane is showing us the personal fear that can follow.

The new bill gives the government an opportunity to change that story and the urgent question now is whether we are going to move quickly enough to make sure the next whistleblower does not have to become another cautionary tale before we act.

Oliver Meth is a development & political communications strategist