TOM EATON | What’s the diagnosis for the DA now with its ‘bogus doctor’ Abdulkader Elyas relapse?

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It’s a busy time for South Africa’s political parties as they try to finalise their lists of prospective councillors, or, in the case of the ANC, try to figure out how to switch on a computer. But all of them must have paused on Thursday, feeling a flicker of dirty excitement, as they saw Donald Trump offer to buy votes for R80,000 each.

Speaking to a gathering of his cult in Dallas, Texas, the American con artist-in-chief got right down to brass tacks.

“Only I can make this promise to you,” Trump declared, presumably referencing his inimitable brand of sociopathy. “If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate … I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.”

It goes without saying that what the sexual abuser and fraud was promising was extremely illegal: even first year law students know that if you want to buy votes in the US you have to pay senators and members of congress, not dangle it out there in public in front of the plebs.

I also don’t have to tell you that Trump’s promise was, like him and most of his base, financially illiterate: even if it were legal, giving $5,000 to every American adult would cost the treasury roughly $1.3-trillion.

Of course, in Trump’s mind — or whatever we’re calling that hole where his lusts and grievances live — that’s only a small escalation.

Since he agreed to do Israel’s bidding and attack Iran and the world economy, Trump has overseen the evaporation of hundreds of billions of dollars from households around the world. According to the live tracker of the Watson School of International and Public Affairs, American households alone have spent $102bn more on fuel since February 28 than they would have if Netanyahu and Trump had found a good therapist earlier in their lives.

But I digress. The point is, Trump is a man who can announce things that are simultaneously illegal and catastrophically stupid, dangling yet another imaginary financial carrot in front of his cult to go along with the imaginary DOGE checks he promised ages ago, and his party will probably only lose the midterms by a whisker.

That’s political capital that our local politicians can only dream of.

Of course, the hypocrisy is sublime: having spent years denouncing the ANC for inflicting mediocre cadres with fake degrees on the citizens of the cities it runs, the DA now seems entirely content to inflict the very same treatment on the people of Cape Town.

In their defence, many of them are still trying to emulate Trump, whether by lying regularly or using government as a means to self-enrichment. But no matter how hard they graft or grift, only a tiny handful are likely to see anything close to 40% in November.

(By “40%” I am of course referring to an election result and not the 40% awarded at school to the people tasked with registering the ANC’s candidates in time, or, indeed, the 40% pay hike those morons will almost certainly enjoy over the next five or six years.)

Still, there’s one name that should offer the rest a glimmer of hope: DA councillor Abdulkader “AK” Elyas.

This enterprising public servant, you may have read by now, was briefly banned by the DA in 2024 from holding any position in the party after he admitted to repeatedly fabricating qualifications, including that he held multiple degrees from the University of Cape Town.

That ban, however, has now been served, and, given that Elyas currently and inexplicably sits in fourth place on the party’s PR candidate list, it means that he is guaranteed to become a councillor in Cape Town after the November election.

Of course, the hypocrisy is sublime: having spent years denouncing the ANC for inflicting mediocre cadres with fake degrees on the citizens of the cities it runs, the DA now seems entirely content to inflict the very same treatment on the people of Cape Town.

And yet could that very hypocrisy be the reason for Elyas’ rehabilitation in the party?

Could there be some method at work here, some sharp-edged, predatory instinct of the DA’s far-right fringe to emulate the all-powerful MAGA machine of the late 2010s?

Like Trump, is the DA trying to test how much how much its voters will accept; how far they’re willing to abandon their purported principles if the party demands it?

Perhaps. Then again, it’s also possible that Elyas will have a sudden, er, change of heart and withdraw, and this will all go away.

Yes, the DA might be dipping a toe in the Trumpian pond, but it’s nowhere near offering us 80,000 imaginary rands to vote for it. For now, it still has to campaign the old-fashioned way, trying to convince Cape Town’s voters that it has their best interests at heart.

And keeping Elyas on the list is a fantastically bad start.