PETER BRUCE | Picking the wrong Jewish target for anti-Israel anger

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How depressing to hear reports that pro-Palestinian protesters have returned to picket outside the stores of Cape Union Mart owner Philip Krawitz despite losing comprehensively in the Western Cape High Court on September 4 in a case Krawitz had brought as he sought to save his business.

The protests against Cape Union Mart began in 2023 as Israeli retaliation in Gaza against Hamas for its murderous attack into Israel was reaching an early peak. Krawitz sucked it up until earlier this year, when he went to court.

I’ve only ever met Krawitz once, but it has been so inspiring to watch his unique Cape Union Mart stores build a confident, patriotic brand over the years. He’s added the Old Khaki brand as an extension and more recently Poetry.

Born and bred here, he employs around 3,000 South Africans directly, runs two factories in the Western Cape and funds all manner of charities and bursaries. I met him last year at the Cape Town Opera production of Aida, with an all-black cast. It was outstanding, and Krawitz put a substantial amount of money into it. He does the same for the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

So how does a civic-minded South African retailer become the target of a vicious hate campaign? In the wake of the murderous Hamas attack into Israel on October 7 2023, the Israeli government basically went berserk. Around 1,200 people died in the initial Hamas raid. Israeli attacks on Gaza since then have killed more than 70,000 people, thousands of them children.

The world, shocked to the core by the Hamas raid, was then sent into convulsions by the scale and savagery of the Israeli response. Societies were initially divided by what Israel was doing. South Africa cried genocide and has gradually won wide international support for its position. The world turned, and Israel, or perhaps more accurately its government, has become a pariah. Not since its founding in 1948 has the state of Israel been as diplomatically isolated as it is now.

This has been a slow grinding of diplomatic wheels and common sense and very little to do with pro-Palestinian activists trying to shut down Krawitz.

But he was an easy target. He’d made clear his support for the state of Israel as a spiritual home long before the Hamas raid. He’d once been photographed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It’s because Krawitz is a Jew, and in the minds of many among us there’s nothing you can’t call a Jew

There’s nothing wrong with supporting Israel’s right to exist. It should never be in doubt. But the protesters harassing customers outside Krawitz’s shops were calling him a murderer, a baby killer, a genocide supporter.

We’re a free country, but that surely imposes some obligation of care. The things you can say on social media, the lies you can tell and the insults you can froth and spit into the Twittersphere, don’t live so well in the real world.

The judge who sided with Krawitz on September 4 (partially, she didn’t give him costs) has now made it illegal to accuse Krawitz of these hateful things, but the reason the protesters were making the accusations in the first place hasn’t gone away. It is why they are back in a new form.

It’s because Krawitz is a Jew, and in the minds of many among us there’s nothing you can’t call a Jew. This is treacherous territory, I know, but while there may be many Jews here who support the way Israel responded to the Hamas attacks, there are many who don’t, and I would wager Krawitz is one of them. Netanyahu is an out-and-out thug and openly facilitated the funding of Hamas in Gaza for years because it divided Palestinians in Gaza from their cousins in the West Bank.

But Jewish South Africans have played an outsized role in our development as a country and, despite the pressures they have come under since Israel began slaughtering children in Gaza, they still are, though in sadly diminishing numbers. Would the protesters have done the same to Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman if he were still alive? Or Discovery’s Adrian Gore?

No, because the South African government would have had a quiet word. Krawitz though was deemed to be an acceptable target, a bone to throw to the baying pack. Perhaps a mere 3,000 employees and two local factories fall just below some unspoken threshold. No-one in the government had a word with anyone.

But just imagine if the protesters decided to target Ford or Amazon, or any American multinational investor here, how quickly the government would act. Every bomb dropped on Gaza has been, after all, flown there by an aircraft made in the US. The department of trade, industry & competition would find weasel words and strong arms to protect them.

The protesters going back to harass the Krawitz businesses are within their rights provided they follow the court’s strictures. They are lucky to live in a real democracy.