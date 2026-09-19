EDITORIAL | For all the rot, the Madlanga commission has also shown the best of us

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This week marked a year since the exactly a year since the Madlanga commission, led its Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, held its first public hearings. File photo:

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Thursday September 17 marked exactly a year since the Madlanga commission held its first public hearings. The first witness was the man who caused President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the commission in the first place: KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The courageous cop placed all the allegations he had made at his July 6 2025 press conference under oath — setting the stage for the commission to start formally investigating some of the most hair-raising allegations South Africa has heard about the functioning of its police service since the end of the apartheid-era state.

Since then, the true state of many of the law-enforcement agencies — at both national and local levels — has been brought to light.

Through the hearings, South Africa now has a better understanding of how illicit drugs, with a street value amounting to millions of rands, disappeared from police custody just after they had been confiscated in a police operation. The hearings have also shed light on the high-profile killings of a club DJ and his associates and how this all linked to a clandestine drug-dealing syndicate whose leaders are also involved in the minibus taxi, VIP security, mining and other industries.

We have learnt how many of these shocking crimes happened with the active assistance, if not planning, of high-ranking police officers and traffic cops. If we ever doubted that our country was on the brink of becoming a gangster state, the commission’s hearings over the past year should have removed all of that doubt.

We have immensely talented and dedicated professionals across all fields willing and able to make South Africa work

Though the commission, which was this week given more time by the president to finish its job, is yet to analyse all the evidence and compile its final report, we can now say without hesitation that some of our elected representatives — some as senior as cabinet ministers — have aided and abetted criminal activity in our republic. No wonder we seem to be losing the battle against crime and corruption, despite all the resources and personnel the taxpayer keeps paying for.

However, the commission has also helped to showcase a side of our country we don’t often see: that we have immensely talented and dedicated professionals across all fields willing and able to make South Africa work. From Mkhwanazi and many other brave police officers and public servants who have appeared before the commission to expose wrongdoing to experts who have given their time to advise the commission and policymakers on how to improve the functioning of the justice system, we have seen the best among us.

The same should be said of justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and his co-commissioners, as well as the legal practitioners working as evidence leaders and in many other roles. They are all a credit to our country’s legal profession.

Yes, there are many instances where the evidence given at the commission gives one reason to despair. But it is the work of the commission that also gives us hope that the dark days, as they relate to crime and corruption, will soon be behind us and that we should be on our way to building a safer, more just and law-abiding South Africa.

For all of that to happen, however, citizens will have to ensure that the final report and its recommendations do not end up in the government’s “file 13″, to which many recommendations to the authorities are often lost.