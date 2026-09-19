Mampara of the week: Sol Phenduka

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Podcaster Sol Phenduka has a strange idea of what constitutes a joke. While the women of South Africa live in fear of being raped and murdered, Phenduka saw fit to treat listeners to what he later described as “an unfortunate pun joke”.

“You’d think the lady would keep on running,” he said in respect of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who did nothing more dangerous than go for an evening jog last week. The discovery of her broken body shocked the country, drawing attention to the possibility of a serial killer on the loose.

Phenduka followed his outrageous attempt at levity with a lame apology, saying he made the joke before Moselakgomo’s body was found. With men like Phenduka setting the agenda on social media, is it any wonder so many women in South Africa are violently abused?