PALI LEHOHLA |Lehohla Ledger diagnostic exposes structural flaws in past scenario planning

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A diagnostic critique of ‘The Future we chose’ scenarios reveals fundamental flaws in South Africa’s development planning, says Pali Lehohla.

The mirror we put before ourselves in 2006 through ‘The future we chose’ government scenarios is the Lehohla Ledger. It allows us to see as we look back today. The subsequent years and decades of action to that scenario represent what I title “The Arithmetic of Choice: A FBGK Critique and Advisory on South Africa Scenarios 2025”.

To do this I have applied a diagnostic framework based on the Fisher-Bayes-Gauss-Kriging (FBGK) actuation method that I derived through the Lehohla Ledger diagnostic. I directly applied this method to the development question that is harassing South Africa today.

It would be dishonourable if I would not invoke the guiding authority for course correction. Deep within ourselves rests the philosophy of Morena Mohlomi and the statecraft of Morena Moshoeshoe I.

In interrogating the target instrument which is South Africa Scenarios 2025: The future we chose? (The Presidency, 2008) I apply these new instruments of power that I call the FBGK actuation method.

The statistical techniques of Fisher, Bayes, Gauss and Krig are not new as individual tools of interrogation, what is new is to bring all four under one roof using the 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger and activate these to reveal essence of an economic cultural geography approach as an essential core to development.

I now turn to the FBGK instruments:

1. Fisher information audit: exposing the blind spots of the 2008 scenarios

Applying Fisher information theory to the 24 defining variables of the 2008 scenario document reveals a fundamental structural deficiency: low information density regarding spatial micro-dynamics.

The Flaw: The 2008 scenarios ( The 30-Year Eclipse , The Gilded Elites , The Many Mansions , and The Sinking Titanic ) treated South Africa as a uniform macroeconomic field. They measured national variance while ignoring local parameter stability.

, , , and ) treated South Africa as a uniform macroeconomic field. They measured national variance while ignoring local parameter stability. The Lehohla Ledger verdict: Relying on top-down aggregate indicators is like navigating a mountain pass in a thick fog. By ignoring the longitudinal enumeration area (EA) census mesh (1996–2022), the scenario planners failed to capture the true information parameter: the systemic extraction of value from the periphery.

2. Bayesian updating: correcting the national “prior”

The 2008 document operated on a flawed Bayesian prior probability: that economic growth and broad-based scorecards would naturally converge toward “the many mansions” (shared prosperity).

The correction: Thirty-two years of empirical tracking across the census mesh invalidate this prior. Through Bayesian updating, we adjust our posterior probability based on observed reality: the nation bifurcated into the “successor mesh” (progressed) and the “vulture vortex” (regressed).

The Ledger verdict: The state’s prior belief that fiscal inputs equal developmental outcomes ignored the conduit trap. Without updating our statistical model to account for procurement siphons and administrative decay, policy projections remain entirely detached from human survival.

3. Gaussian and Kriging spatial interpolation: mapping the dual reality

The 2008 scenarios assumed a smooth Gaussian distribution of social progress. Spatial statistics prove this assumption is false.

The Kriging interpolation: When we apply Kriging—spatial interpolation that predicts values at unobserved locations based on surrounding sample points — we reveal that prosperity is not smoothly diffused; it is islands of extreme wealth ( The Gilded Elites ) surrounded by vast oceans of P-Asset impairment ( The Sinking Titanic ).

) surrounded by vast oceans of P-Asset impairment ( ). The Ledger verdict: In the former homeland rural meshes and peripheral nodes, R3.5-trillion in P-asset valuation impairment has created “zero-yield nodes”. Kriging exposes the exact spatial co-ordinates where the social contract has ruptured, proving that universal national policies cannot heal localised infrastructural collapse.

4. Advisory going forward: the leadership principles of Mohlomi and Moshoeshoe Mafisa

To chart a true course toward 2030 and beyond, leadership must abandon the false choices of 2008 and adopt the ethical and structural framework of the successor sages, rooted in African statecraft:

The philosophy of Morena Mohlomi (Lenaka la Mohlomi

Application: True leadership is rooted in introspection, listening to the intimate conditions of the people, and recognising that power derives from the collective well-being of the community, not the accumulation of elite privilege. Planners must descend from macroeconomic abstractions and ground every policy in the lived reality of the enumeration mesh.

The statecraft of Morena Moshoeshoe I (Khaitseli ea ka ke khotso):

Application: Moshoeshoe built a nation by offering sanctuary, integrating diverse communities, and turning rugged topography into a strategic asset (Thaba Bosiu). Similarly, modern governance must use spatial intelligence (FBGK) to protect vulnerable nodes, build inclusive local economies, and enforce 1:1 local industrial matching to stop the siphoning of wealth from our peripheral regions.

The 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger constitute a district development model because they integrate culture, geography and cash and translate these to cultural economic geography instruments of transformation of the minds of Andrés Rodríguez-Pose.

Apartheid was constructed through a deliberate predatory form of cultural-economic-geography. Our archaic and neoliberal instruments of power devoid of culture, economics and geography are sorely and hopelessly incapable of understanding the status quo, let alone changing it. They can only perpetuate and accelerate it.

Not even the new Public Service Act signed into law can succeed to change South Africa’s fortunes as a cash system and not an economic one. Devoid of culture, geography and economy South Africa will forever remain stunted both in thought, philosophy and progress.