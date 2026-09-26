DAVID ISAACSON | Cry foul!

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Hezekiel Sepeng was the first black South African to win an Olympic medal, but that meant nothing in the eyes of his Athletics South Africa (ASA) overlords back in 2004.

The middle-distance star had angered them by running in the 1,500m during an early-season series, instead of his premier 800m event, in which he landed silver at Atlanta 1996 and again at the 1999 world championships.

Sepeng, fourth at Sydney 2000, had achieved the Olympic qualifying time for Athens 2004, but he had disobeyed ASA’s added qualifying standard of doing the 800m early in the season.

It’s not unusual for athletes to start their seasons doing different events over longer (or shorter) distances to work on elements like endurance (or speed).

But ASA had demanded that all Olympic hopefuls compete in their main events in the Absa series; training programmes be damned.

To secure his spot on the team, Sepeng was forced to give a grovelling apology at a press conference at ASA’s headquarters. In my 30 years of sports journalism that moment still stands out as one of the most cringeworthy when it came to administrators lording their power over the real stars.

Sepeng may not have reached the podium in Greece, but he achieved a rare third straight Olympic final. On the sidelines of the showpiece, the ASA head honchos swanned around wearing team tracksuits, brandishing bundles of track and field tickets that they dished out to those they deemed worthy.

The desired change is about eradicating the breeding ground of these parasites

Welcome to South African sport! And the frightening thing is that more than 20 years later it is still producing horror stories of poor governance, dysfunction, bullying and corruption.

In spite of the boardroom negativity, South Africans have shone inside the greatest arenas on Earth since readmission, winning 44 Olympic medals, cricket’s Test championship, four Rugby World Cup crowns, way more than 100 world championship gongs across codes from kayaking, athletics, archery and swimming to rowing, cycling, shooting and even indoor hockey.

Many people who spoke to the Sunday Times during the research for this article — most of them on condition of anonymity — are itching for a revolution.

Their tales have included senior executive staff not understanding basic grade 9 accounting terms; administrators (unsuccessfully) trying to alter qualifying criteria because they didn’t like the athletes who made a team; officials with criminal records; and, of course, the power-hungry ones, whether it’s at club, provincial or national level.

Corrective action is not simply about tossing out the vrot administrators who cajole their way into positions of power and then try to cling there ad infinitum, ad nauseam.

The desired change is about eradicating the breeding ground of these parasites.

Sport’s political system is an archaic one, where officials with little to no expertise are elected into positions by their peers to boss professional athletes and coaches at the cutting edge of international competition.

That makes no sense, but then again, little in local sport does. Take Lotto funding, for example. Increased financing played a key role in Team South Africa’s success at London 2012 and Rio 2016 — the two most successful Olympics since readmission with six and 10 medals respectively.

Olympic sports require guaranteed funding on four-year cycles, if not eight-year periods, but these days the National Lotteries Commission enforces cooling-off periods after allotting grants.

This makes planning and preparation impossible and requires athletes to find alternative sources of cash, yet this is what happens when Lotto sport policy is being dictated by the trade, industry & competition department.

If Team South Africa is to set goals of more than 10 Olympic medals — the country’s best-ever haul to date (also achieved in 1920 and 1952) — this will have to change.

To break into the top 10 in the world they would need at least 10 golds, let alone medals.

Back to the administrators. There are some really good officials who do great work, but ultimately their efforts mask the system’s inherent flaws.

Right now the presidents of three Olympic bodies — James Moloi of Athletics South Africa, Alan Fritz of Swimming South Africa (SSA) and Barry Hendricks of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) — are serving suspensions.

To boot, the Comrades Marathon Association, tired of dealing with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, walked away from the provincial body and, when its request for direct membership to ASA was rejected recently, it decided to go it alone.

That is going to affect the national federation’s income severely. For 2025 ASA earned R12.99m from broadcast rights (38% of total revenue), but without Comrades and probably the now-bankrupt Soweto Marathon, that value is going south rapidly.

Some are predicting the demise of ASA and few are shedding tears. Ironically, Sepeng now works for ASA.

SSA is facing a R7.2m lawsuit by two artistic swimmers claiming they were unjustly prevented from trying to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after making huge personal and work sacrifices to get there.

Observers believe that if they’re successful, they could bankrupt the federation, which last year lost a court bid to outlaw the newly created South Africa Water Polo, established because players, coaches and officials were gatvol of the way their sport was being run.

Swimming and athletics have been South Africa’s two most successful Olympic sports since readmission, winning 34 of the nation’s 44 medals (swimming leads athletics 18-16) and both are bleeding.

They’re not alone. The controversial Karate South Africa (KSA) board was recently kicked to the curb by the World Karate Federation, and last year netball’s president, Cecilia Molokwane, was suspended.

Poor governance seems to be synonymous with South African sport.

Performance and leadership coach Paddy Upton says the problem is the way sport is structured. “The system does not select people for their ability to govern and lead a sport in a healthy, well-governed manner. They win a political contest, they know how to play the system in order to get elected.

“And then we expect them to lead a professional organisation where they haven’t been chosen based on their ability to lead a professional organisation ... the governance failure starts before [they are elected].”

Sport is a business, he added, saying it was ultimately part of the entertainment industry, but many administrators hadn’t kept up with the times.

Upton and many others who spoke to the Sunday Times pointed to the example of Cricket South Africa (CSA), where the independent board members who bring specific skills outnumber the elected provincial presidents.

“There has always been a power struggle between independents and the presidents, for fear of losing power,” says Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca), a trade union that represents all 310 professional cricketers in the country.

This was recommended by judge Chris Nicholson in 2012 after his inquiry into cricket, but it took nearly a decade to implement.

And when it was adopted in 2020, Sascoc’s Hendricks objected vociferously, but his crusade against it went quiet long before he was suspended.

Sascoc has some independent board members, but the notion of majority independents — who possess expertise in areas from law and accounting to governance and commercialism — has gained traction abroad.

Cape Town-based sports lawyer Matt Kemp would like to see a nominations committee at Sascoc, where all interested independent sports board members can submit applications, and when their skills are needed on any of the 75-odd national federations, they go into a pool of candidates.

There’s still room to keep people from each sport, but they would be in the minority.

Titans cricket is one body that has shown the need to be innovative in business, another benefit of having the right skills. CEO Jacques Faul said nearly a third of the franchise’s income was not cricket related.

Upton believes that skilled boards would appoint capable and qualified administrators, and this would ultimately attract funding.

“I personally know [people] who would happily drop money into sport — the smallest sports in South Africa — but they say: ‘Well, where’s the money going? Who’s going to manage it?’ And they go, ‘no, I don’t trust it’.

“The money’s there … When you’ve got proper directors you will attract money because people with money will go ‘ah, I recognise a professional system where I know if I give them my money that money is going to go to where the money is meant to go’.

“You spend more money by getting good people and you will attract so much more money.”

Fiduciary duties and the King Code principles need to be commonplace, and failure to adhere needs to be swiftly dealt with.

How many of the current sports leaders would welcome such changes?

Another key element of oversight in cricket and rugby was having strong players’ unions, said Breetzke, noting that the athletes’ commissions at bodies like Sascoc, ASA and SSA were meaningless.

“Commissions aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. They’re not independent, they are part of the institution to which the athlete is subordinate … they only ever sit in an advisory role so there’s no real authority or power.

“They’re the manner in which a federation sues the issue of ‘well, we’ve consulted with [athletes]’. How can you consult with players when they’re not actually independent?

“Player unions are independent and hold sports bodies to account.

“I believe both rugby and cricket administrators would agree that their sports are in a better place because of the robust and constructive relationship they have with their player associations,” he said, explaining that part of their power came from owning and managing collective image rights, and paying players for those rights

They pay the players’ provident funds and medical aids and offer study opportunities and even psychological counselling when needed.

A strong body might have forced a solution to the long-standing friction between SSA, which insists that swimmers wear the costumes of its sponsor at international galas, and the few swimmers who are sponsored by other apparel companies.

This issue dates back to Athens 2004, but resurfaced recently with Tatjana Smith, who made her comeback in Pietermaritzburg this week.

She won the 200m breaststroke gold and 100m breaststroke silver at the 2023 world championships wearing Speedo, and SSA, which has a sponsorship agreement with Arena, responded by trying to fine her, although the federation has reportedly recanted.

Breetzke made the point that only the established stars had the power to challenge the sports bodies.

Organising an athletes’ union in Olympic sports would be a challenge, he added. Collective image rights is a different beast for individual sports compared to team codes.

Another important tool that South African sport could use is an independent dispute resolution mechanism — funded by the government but run independently — to allow those at the bottom of the ecosystem to raise their grievances.

Kemp says this body could have separate adjudicative and investigative functions.

Such an institution would almost certainly be over-subscribed if it were to appear on the South African sports landscape tomorrow.

I’ve lost count of the number of people in sport with claims of wrongdoing; some are rabble-rousers without legitimate concerns, but many have genuine gripes.

There are people who have been sidelined or pushed out of federations, or are too intimidated to speak out about conflicts of interest and poor governance practices.

Some have tried going to Sascoc or the department of sport, arts & culture, but many have found no joy. The capacity of both organisations has been questioned.

This is sport and the good guys deserve to win.