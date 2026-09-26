EDITORIAL | Fix this DG problem

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Public Service Commission chair Prof Somadoda Fikeni famously termed this fiasco the 'political economy of inefficiency' during his appearance before the Madlanga commission. Picture:

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With all the talk in the highest echelons of government and major political parties of the need to build a capable state, it is surprising that 12 of the 42 national departments are without permanent directors-general (DGs).

Some, such as the Government Communication & Information System, have been without a department head for more than four years, while others, like the crucial State Security Agency, have been under acting administrators since the establishment of the government of national unity (GNU) two years ago.

DGs play a crucial role in implementing government policies, ensuring that budgets are correctly spent and that their departments function efficiently.

Throughout the world, this layer of administration in the state is regarded as so vital that in some jurisdictions the DGs are called permanent secretaries and are expected to hold the positions until retirement — no matter which political party is ruling the country.

Recent debates in South Africa have suggested a growing appreciation across the political spectrum of the need for security of tenure for this layer of the administration, with many agitating for an end to a practice where DGs are either given three-year contracts or have their employment linked to the term of office of a cabinet minister.

But while policymakers move towards 10-year contracts for DGs that are not directly linked to the political office to ensure greater stability in government, politicians seem to be deliberately ensuring that instability continues by not helping the cabinet fill some of these posts on a permanent basis.

A department without a permanent DG ends up in the charge of a pliable acting head whose main preoccupation is to appease a minister in the hope of getting the post permanently.

This is part of what Public Service Commission chair Prof Somadoda Fikeni famously termed the “political economy of inefficiency” during his appearance before the Madlanga commission last week.

If South Africa is to build a modern and capable state, it first has to attract the best minds to lead its various departments at national level. However, such talent, already being enticed with lucrative employment packages in the private sector, will not find public service worth their while if offered no security of tenure.