Mampara of the week: Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some men of the cloth are just not worth their salt.

The alleged bishop Azwihangwi Maumela is a case in point.

Maumela, who was with one Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya when he was arrested at a strip club, The Grand in Sandton, sprinted to Mamparadom this week with his bizarre defence of the suspended deputy national police commissioner.

He could not distinguish between a strip club and a restaurant, claiming that he and Sibiya — whom he described as “a child of God” — had merely been having food at the establishment.

And he claimed that Sibiya had been arrested because he was a victim of an SAPS succession battle, threatening the president while at it.

The next day, he withdrew his ludicrous remarks, invoking the name of Nelson Mandela, nogal.

Now this Mampara has proven himself to be the epitome of a Moruti wa Tsotsi.