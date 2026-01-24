HogarthPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Julius Mkhwanazi

When the cat holds sway ...

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Suspended EMPD acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi appears before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on December 3 2025. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The water-guzzling, bucket-sweating Ekurhuleni metro police department chief Julius Mkhwanazi was back in the hot seat this week. This time he appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing police corruption.

In nonchalant form, Mkhwanazi admitted to his close relationship with alleged criminal underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He described it as a “brotherhood”, forged after he fell under Matlala’s spell on viewing the tender tycoon’s portraits hanging on office walls at Medicare24’s premises.

From there, Mkhwanazi ensured Cat coined it through lucrative tenders running into the millions.

With cops like these, who needs crooks?

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MATHATHA TSEDU | Blitz won’t stop the scholar transport deathtraps

2

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Show us the Madlanga report, Mr President — then act on it

3

KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI | Silencing dissent through internet shutdowns

4

PETER BRUCE | Steenhuisen not up to growing  DA

5

Proteas ‘to show off’ in India

Related Articles