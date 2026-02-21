Mampara of the week: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What do you give a former prince of the British royal family for his 66th birthday?

If the personage in question is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as “Randy Andy”, you would quite rightly treat him to a day in a jail cell at the local police station.

Andy allegedly showed scant regard for his young female victims when he was carousing on dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island, even telling the BBC in a car-crash 2019 interview it could not possibly have been him sweating profusely while dancing with one of his prey, Virginia Giuffre, who has since killed herself. How the mighty have fallen!

Who’s sweating now, Andy?