Given how technologically evolved communications minister Solly Malatsi is, it was only fitting that AI assisted with his mamparaship this weekend.
ChatGPT feels that, instead of a groundbreaking AI blueprint, he delivered “a masterclass in Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V embarrassment”.
And it doesn’t stop there: “It’s almost poetic — using chatbots to draft laws about … well, chatbots.
The policy [of his department of communications & digital technologies] was withdrawn after real people noticed the sources didn’t actually exist.
Malatsi promises consequence management, but, really, the only thing managing consequences here is ChatGPT, which clearly has a better grip on reality than the department of communications.
Minister, next time you want to show how tech-savvy the government is, perhaps ask a real human to read the report first? Or at least check if the experts you cite haven’t been invented by a bored robot.”
Thanks, ChatGPT — we couldn’t have said it better ourselves!
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