Mampara of the week: Anushka Bogdanov

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So it’s official: there is no doctor in the house, and even if there were, it wouldn’t be Anushka Bogdanov, who climbed the gilded rungs of power with a top job at JSE-listed EOH (now IOCC).

On the strength of her imaginary PhD in international finance from the London Business School (LBS), Bogdanov served on, among others, the EOH board and several committees, including the “social and ethics” committee.

When the JSE found out, it imposed a R500,000 fine and barred her from serving as a director for 10 years.

Her appeal, during which she blamed apartheid, a partner’s infidelity and an errant secretary, has been dismissed, and Bogdanov has fallen from Dr to Ms — and now to Mampara.