Mampara of the week: Julius Mkhwanazi

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Another Friday, another arrest for Julius Mkhwanazi, the suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metro police. At this rate, jail officials will start calling him their Weekend Special.

Maybe that is why, on Friday, he played a bit of hide-and-seek with police before they eventually nabbed him outside a house in Kensington. On Monday or Tuesday, he’ll be back in court making yet another application for bail.

Given how much trouble Mkhwanazi is in with the law, perhaps he should invite all law enforcement agencies investigating the myriad of allegations against him to charge him at one go. Even this Mampara cannot afford to sweat buckets every time a Friday comes around.