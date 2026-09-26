HOGARTH | Forget the skins, feel the degree

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

King Misuzulu missed his calling. The way the monarch likes to brag about his achievements, he should have been a rap artist — complete with a Stella Artois endorsement to rival hip-hop royals such as Jay-Z.

Addressing his subjects the other day, the king must have figured some of them mistook him for an uneducated man because he is often seen dressed in leopard skins.

He felt the need to tell the crowd how “lucky” they were to have “an educated king”, before pointing out that he did his political science studies at an overseas college, not locally.

His subjects hold in high esteem two high schools that have, over the years, produced many of the Zulu elite. Mlokothwa and Bhekuzulu are the school’s names. But in his speech, the king made a point of reminding the audience, “I didn’t go to Mlokothwa … I didn’t study at Bhekuzulu.”

Having completed his high school at an exclusive English-medium boarding school somewhere in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the king proceeded to receive his university education in the US.

Hogarth guesses that is why the Americanised young Zulus in the suburbs do not tire of calling the reigning monarch Bayede Dawg.





Stagestruck Crooner needs a nudge

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) held a ceremony this week where political parties signed a pledge committing themselves to free and fair elections. With the country’s number one citizen, President Cyril Ramaphosa, not available to attend, the ANC was represented by its self-proclaimed boss, Fikile Mbalula.

But Mbalula’s starring role was quickly stolen when MKP leader and ex-ANC president Jacob Zuma arrived stylishly late to win all the attention for himself.

With the cameras trained on him from the moment he walked in, the Nkandla Crooner must have thought the hands of time had turned back and he had returned to the good old days, where he could speak for hours with everyone listening even if they had no idea what he was on about.

So when his time came to provide a few words, he broke into a long impromptu speech, saying nothing of importance. The IEC started playing background music to politely warn him that his time was up. But the Crooner carried on as though he was about to top it all with the singing of Mshini Wam. Smiling officials had to come along and nudge him off the stage.

Power must really be addictive.

Mind that banana skin

When it was announced that McBuffalo would not be going to the UN General Assembly this year, his office said he would stay here to campaign for the ANC in the upcoming elections. Nothing extraordinary about that. Brazil’s Lula da Silva recently missed an international engagement to focus on electioneering back home, and many of Europe’s leaders routinely do so during their election cycles.

What surprised Hogarth, however, is that McBuffalo was missing New York for the Banana City. Durban, or eThekwini as it is now correctly called, is a city where the president was warmly welcomed by young and old clad in ANC T-shirts during the 2024 election campaign.

He left the city confident that he had won hearts and minds. But when the election results were announced, it seemed that even those who went house-to-house canvassing with him voted MKP on election day.

Can the president really trust those he was campaigning with again in the city yesterday?

Chiefs bury the ball

Hogarth is happy to welcome Pitso Mosimane back as Bafana Bafana coach and wishes him all the best in his second stint on the job. But Hogarth did notice that some soccer fans were not happy that Mosimane has continued along the same lines as his predecessor, Hugo Broos, by not selecting players from the local fans’ favourite team, Kaizer Chiefs.

However, while some fans still believe the club is all about soccer, utterances by its management suggest that football is no longer its core business.

In the week in which Bafana readied themselves for a crucial game, the club issued a flyer telling supporters that it was “building something special for the Khosi Nation”. It then invited fans to participate in a survey. When Hogarth clicked through the survey to see what it was all about, the club said, “We’re speaking to Chiefs supporters to understand what matters most when it comes to funeral cover…”

Is it a question of if you can no longer compete with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, try taking on Clientele?