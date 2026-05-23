LETTERS| Icasa is right to stand firm on B-BBEE

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Icasa is right to stand firm on B-BBEE

Icasa deserves commendation for standing its ground to defend the statutory requirement about broad-based BEE ownership in the ICT sector against the narrow policy proposal of communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. Not only has Icasa rejected the proposal as invalid and a misfit for transformation in the sector, but it also found Malatsi’s efforts to reinvent the wheel for expedient purposes to be devoid of common sense.

Methinks privilege prevents Malatsi from appreciating that there’s a working model of equity equivalents, whose investments are structured in lieu of the sale of equity across industries. Such investments target socioeconomic development programmes to accelerate the meaningful participation of black people with considerations for empowerment and sustainability in the long term.

A last-gasp attempt to bend the rules on a whim has the smack of exceptionalism spearheaded from within the party walls. No wonder Malatsi signed off on a shallow and logically misconceived AI draft policy fraught with lazy suppositions and wrongful assumptions that defiled our reform trajectory.

It’s a dearth of leadership that is indicative of trouble ahead. President Cyril Ramaphosa should rather move Malatsi to the vacant ministry of social development before his comedy of errors does more damage and scares investors and consequently stunts the overall objectives of B-BBEE.

— Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

Ramaphosa should resign

The president’s picture in your paper last week tells a story of a leader who cannot look the nation in the eye.

Our history since 1994 credits him with having played a pivotal role in our transition from apartheid to a democratic state as the ANC’s chief negotiator at Codesa. No-one can deny him that credit.

Through Hugh Masekela’s song “Thuma Mina”, he led South Africa into a “new dawn”.

Today, in this picture, he can hardly look the nation in the eye, and photographic journalism paints a clear picture of an embarrassed leader.

This is not worrisome, as ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula states, but it is embarrassing that someone with such revolutionary credentials is “fighting hard from being held accountable” by the very institution he was instrumental in helping to create — the National Assembly.

This house is a national body representing the nation, where the president must account for his alleged deeds.

The nation wants to hear his side, without being judgmental. But his attempt to avoid facing the allegations of corruption and unethical leadership now risks a verdict of guilty in the court of public opinion.

My humble advice to the president, to avoid impeachment, would be to take this like a man, just as BJ Vorster here and Richard Nixon in the US did, and courteously make a resignation statement to the nation.

— Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

All racism must be condemned

The racist anti-Indian remarks made recently by media personality Ngizwe Mchunu on his podcast must be condemned without hesitation or ambiguity.

In a nation forged through immense sacrifice and bound together by the ideals of dignity, equality and freedom, such utterances strike at the very heart of our constitutional democracy.

The persistence of such rhetoric remains a profound challenge to the constitutional values of equality and human dignity. Using derogatory language against any community erodes the social cohesion that many worked tirelessly to build.

Equality before the law becomes a hollow concept if certain groups are subjected to systemic verbal or social marginalisation.

History shows that dehumanising language always precedes dehumanising action.

When one group is targeted, the moral boundary weakens for everyone. Brazen racist utterings poison institutions, corrupt law and corrupt the conscience of a society. As a people, we paid a profound and painful price to attain liberty and equality, and that sacrifice demands vigilance in uprooting every single vestige of racism and hatred wherever it manifests itself.

— Farouk Araie, Gauteng

Leave Lammie alone

Lammie was born at the Johannesburg Zoo on World Elephant Day in 1979. She, and the institution that gave her life, deserve to be celebrated, not dismantled.

While the attention of animal rights groups remains on evicting her and her two companions, more than a thousand are being “removed” from Ezemvelo parks. Where do they belong?

Zimbabwe and Namibia have eaten 200 and 83 elephants, respectively. South Africa has lost more than 75 to starvation in a single reserve and allows hunting and culling, and poaching prevails. Even Botswana increased its hunting permits to 430. Where are elephants safe?

I dream of an Africa where elephants roam entirely free along their ancient migratory pathways. But even our largest wildlife spaces have confined our wildlife within unnatural boundaries. How can we truly secure our elephants’ future?

The Johannesburg Zoo has provided a sanctuary for elephants since 1913. At a time when we desperately need more secure, protected spaces for these animals, why is the focus on emptying one? If the goal is welfare, the answer is to make the space better, not abandon it.

Why are organisations like the EMS Foundation dedicating immense resources to relocating three healthy, well-cared-for animals rather than addressing the crisis facing the 1,050 elephants in KwaZulu-Natal who genuinely need secure habitats? Uprooting Lammie and her companions is counterproductive when thousands of others are in immediate peril.

The Johannesburg Zoo serves as a vital touchpoint of education and conservation for millions of urban citizens. It should be viewed as a beacon of connection — a starting point for fostering deep public respect for these giants. Instead of dismantling these urban sanctuaries, we should look at how to expand and integrate them, teaching humanity how to coexist with the largest land mammal on Earth.

I urge advocacy groups to pivot their focus towards the elephants that are genuinely suffering across the continent. Let us unite to protect elephants in every single space available to them.

May Lammie remain the queen of the Joburg Zoo, and may her presence continue to serve as a voice for all of Africa’s elephants.

— ‘Ndlovu’, via e-mail

Eskom should control Joburg’s power

There is little point in Eskom cutting power to Johannesburg residents. Doing so would simply create surplus generating capacity which, if not sold elsewhere, would cost Eskom even more money.

A far better solution would be for Eskom to take immediate control of electricity distribution and revenue collection in Johannesburg itself. Eskom could then pursue the municipality through the legal system to recover the outstanding debt, while ensuring that paying residents are not unfairly penalised for the city’s financial failures.

— Anton Thompson, via e-mail