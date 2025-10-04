CARTOON | Removing this Brown stain will be a tall order for the ANC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC has attempted to distance itself from North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who was implicated in WhatsApp messages at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday for allegedly using his ANC ties to extract money from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with some funds allegedly going towards ANC activities.

“Mogotsi is a reflection of a bad ANC member — if he is,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday. “He is implicated in siphoning money in the name of the ANC. The ANC can’t associate itself with such bad behaviour and the ANC can’t take pride in such people, if they are members.

“Characters such as this, who claim ANC membership and don’t understand what it means to be a member of the ANC, have committed deeds that are beyond imagination.

“He must account for that and the ANC will account for such characters, who pride themselves openly and publicly about the honour of being involved in things that do not elevate the name of the ANC.”

The ANC was quick to confirm that Mogotsi is not a member. Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said: “The allegations are deeply concerning ... Crime and corruption are the enemies of development and democracy. They corrode the very values for which generations of South Africans made sacrifices in the struggle for freedom.

“The ANC will not allow its name to be associated with those who betray the principles of our movement for personal gain.”