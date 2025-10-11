CARTOON | Guns fall silent in Gaza — but for how long?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday, clearing the way to suspend hostilities in Gaza and free Israeli hostages held there.

The Israeli cabinet approved the deal early on Friday morning, about 24 hours after mediators announced the agreement, which calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the start of a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza under US President Donald Trump‘s initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza.

The war has deepened Israel’s international isolation and upended the Middle East, having evolved into a regional conflict that has drawn in Iran, Yemen and Lebanon. It also tested the US-Israeli relationship, with Trump seeming to lose patience with Netanyahu and pressuring him to reach a deal.

The deal received support from Arab and Western countries and was widely portrayed as a major diplomatic achievement for Trump, who has struggled to quickly deliver on his promises to bring peace to the Gaza conflict and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump’s effort were not enough for him to win Nobel Peace Prize, however, something he has said repeatedly he deserved to win. This year’s prize went instead to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.