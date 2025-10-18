Q&A with South African Institute of International Affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Were you surprised South Africa didn’t crack the nod?

I wasn’t completely surprised. There is still the issue of the International Court of Justice, which is a source of annoyance to both Trump and Netanyahu.

Was it helpful for President Ramaphosa to use the occasion to, in effect, double down on South Africa’s position?

The reality is that other countries like Ireland have joined South Africa in its genocide case and South Africa has to assure them that it is still proceeding with it. In that context I think it was the correct timing.

Does the Gaza ceasefire offer an opportunity for South Africa in terms of its relationship with Trump and reducing his 30% tariffs?

This raises the issue of the objectives of South Africa’s foreign policy. South Africa should have two objectives. Number one, economic growth and sorting out unemployment, number two, peace and security in Southern Africa. On both counts the government fails. It doesn’t see these as priorities. If economic growth and job creation are not priorities in our foreign policy then they won’t be priorities in our relationship with the Trump administration.

Is the Gaza ceasefire a window of opportunity for South Africa to reopen its embassy in Tel Aviv?

The question is, does the ANC see economic diplomacy and advancing South Africa’s economic interests as a priority? The ANC sees the economy as owned by white people, so it does not think it should put a lot of investment in promoting the economy internationally. That is really the challenge that the country is sitting with. The embassy is still there, it’s just that South Africa withdrew the ambassador.

How important is it for us to strengthen our diplomatic presence in Israel?

I think it’s important for South Africa to have a full mission in Israel to exert pressure on the Netanyahu regime and explain to the Israeli citizens why it is doing so. You can’t do that if your ambassador is not there.

Can we afford not to have an ambassador in Washington?

Absolutely not. The American embassy is the second most important embassy for South Africa after London. There has been a complete mismanagement of that embassy, always sending political appointees. I don’t think the ANC really understands how important South Africa’s relationship with the US is.

Trump is sending his vice-president to the G20 summit in Johannesburg next month. How can South Africa capitalise on this to its advantage?

The priority for South Africa should be economic growth, but that is not a priority for the ANC, so there’s no capitalising. If you don’t see economic growth as a priority, you don’t seize the opportunity that is being presented. The ANC is interested in the razzmatazz of all these big conferences and the prestige associated with them. But they are not interested in the core South African interest, which is using these opportunities for growing the economy and solving the unemployment problem. We’re sitting with 40% unemployment, so that should be the number one priority of all our foreign policy and diplomacy every hour of the day, seven days a week, not just in terms of Vance’s visit or the G20.