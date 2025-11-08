CARTOON | Mamdani’s victory breathes new life into Democrats’ fight against Trump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The next three years will test Zohran Mamdani's ability to go toe-to-toe with US President Donald Trump.

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wasted no time calling out US President Donald Trump, formally kicking off the battle that will likely define relations between the 34-year-old mayor and the president whose celebrity is tied to the city.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” Mamdani, a Democrat, said during a Tuesday night speech to a raucous crowd of supporters shortly after being declared the victor.

Democrats swept a trio of races on Tuesday in the first major elections since Trump returned to power nine months ago, elevating a new generation of leaders and injecting fresh momentum into the beleaguered party ahead of next year’s congressional elections.

Mamdani (Brandan Reynolds)

Mamdani made countering the 79-year-old Republican president’s actions in the city, especially on immigration, a centrepiece of his campaign. The next three years will test his ability to go toe-to-toe with Trump, who wields the world’s biggest bully pulpit and thrives on bare-knuckle politics.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” Mamdani told supporters. “If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one.”