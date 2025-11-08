DORAH MODISE | A chance for SA to demonstrate courageous leadership on climate change

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When South Africa assumed the G20 presidency in December last year, many of us felt a renewed sense of optimism, believing this was a chance to elevate the country’s, Africa’s and the broader Global South’s development agenda to the world stage.

For a continent so deeply affected by climate change, inequality and energy poverty, the G20 platform offered a rare opportunity to steer the global conversation towards a fairer and more sustainable future.

The South African presidency outlined three defining priorities for its G20 term: solidarity, equality and sustainability — themes that have since become a common refrain across all sectors of society. Over the past months, we have seen numerous discussions and engagements unfold under these pillars, each aimed at shaping the decisions that world leaders will announce at the G20 summit this month. The goal has been clear: to ensure that the G20’s deliberations and outcomes speak directly to the developmental aspirations of the Global South.

For the presidential climate commission (PCC), participation in these discussions has focused squarely on the imperatives of climate action (mitigation and adaptation), sustainable finance and a just energy transition. These are not abstract policy ideals — they are the foundation of South Africa’s and Africa’s pathway to a resilient, inclusive, low-carbon future.

While it has been encouraging to see genuine enthusiasm and commitment from the South African presidency and several member states, it is disappointing that so few of these priorities have found their way into the ministerial declaration.

On energy transitions, one notable achievement was the inclusion of “clean cooking” as a critical item on the G20 agenda through the energy transitions working group’s ministerial declaration — the first time in the forum’s history that this issue has received such attention. This recognition matters. Access to clean cooking is not merely an energy concern; it is a matter of health, dignity, gender equality and economic opportunity for millions across the developing world.

Yet beyond this welcome step, the G20’s inability to reach consensus on a comprehensive framework for energy transitions is troubling. Member states could not agree on what constitutes a just and inclusive energy transition, nor on their collective responsibility to accelerate it. This lack of unity stands in stark contrast to the urgency demanded by science and the lived realities of millions.

Energy remains the lifeblood of economic growth, yet we know that the energy systems of the past will not carry us into a sustainable future. The global community must take shared responsibility for the transition towards cleaner energy sources — ensuring that economies remain viable and that vulnerable populations are supported, not left behind, in the process.

Equally troubling was the limited output of the environment and climate sustainability working group, which produced two declarations — one on air quality and another on environmental crimes. While important in their own right, the absence of a robust declaration on climate action and just transition was deafening.

This omission represents more than a missed opportunity; it signals a regression from the kind of multilateral ambition the world urgently needs. It raises serious questions about whether the G20 is a credible driver of global co-operation when it comes to addressing the defining challenges of our era.

I will resist the temptation to dwell on the obvious geopolitical dynamics that have constrained progress — a complex discussion deserving of its own platform. But suffice to say that the divisions within the global community are increasingly undermining our collective capacity to respond to a planetary emergency that knows no borders.

The PCC, in partnership with various experts and organisations, recently released a report titled “The Just Transition Agenda under South Africa’s G20 Presidency”. It is both timely and profound, identifying two interlinked prime concerns for the G20: advancing a just energy transition, and reforming the global financial architecture to unlock climate finance for both mitigation and adaptation.

The report makes clear that continued dependence on fossil fuels remains the single largest driver of biodiversity loss, pollution and planetary instability. It further argues that an accelerated and equitable energy transition could open the door to a new era — one characterised by more egalitarian, ecologically sustainable and resilient growth.

As we approach the global leaders’ summit at the end of the month, it is imperative that leaders heed this call and ensure climate remains firmly on the agenda.

Yet while it has become increasingly clear that the climate agenda will not feature prominently in the final G20 leaders’ declaration, all is not lost. Encouragingly, several G20 member states have shown a willingness to engage constructively on climate issues and to intensify their national and bilateral efforts.

Even when progress stalls at multilateral forums, coalitions of the willing continue to emerge — from regional alliances to development partnerships and financial coalitions — all working to keep the climate agenda alive. These complementary avenues are essential to sustaining momentum towards a just transition.

The world is watching how South Africa, and indeed the G20, will use this moment to demonstrate courageous leadership. The stakes are high — and so is the opportunity to chart a more sustainable, inclusive and just new world order.

• Modise is executive director of the presidential climate commission