CARTOON | Zuma takes another stab at a successor in MK Party

Jacob Zuma this month announced Tony Yengeni as the party’s second deputy president in a move that set tongues wagging.

Jacob Zuma has moved to make former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni the most powerful person in the MK Party — and his possible successor.

Zuma this month announced Yengeni as the party’s second deputy president in a move that set tongues wagging as the party’s constitution does not provide for that position. The party’s leadership has been instructed to amend the constitution to make allowance for a second deputy president, who would have sweeping organisational powers similar to those enjoyed by Zuma.

This is Zuma’s most significant power move in the leadership of the party since the expulsion of secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Some of the other party leaders to have come and gone include chief whip Mzwanele Manyi, parliamentary leader John Hlophe, secretary-general Arthur Zwane,

Zuma has also appointed Des van Rooyen as his interim parliamentary leader.