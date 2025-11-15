KAY SEXWALE | Weapons from the same arsenal in the propaganda war on SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A nation does not accidentally find itself at the centre of a perfect diplomatic storm. Such storms are engineered. As South Africa prepares to host the world’s most powerful leaders at the G20 summit, it is not merely managing a complex international event; rather, it finds itself under a sophisticated, multi-pronged assault. The various elements of this offensive, when analysed, reveal a chillingly coherent campaign to cripple our moral authority, destabilise our domestic politics, and punish us for the sin of being principled.

The first missile landed on the tarmac of OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday. It was a charter flight carrying 153 stranded, confused and legally ambiguous Palestinians. For 12 hours, they were hostages in a geopolitical stand-off South Africa did not choose but was forced to resolve.

The official statements told a tale of administrative hiccups and humanitarian rescue. But this was a façade. President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut through the cant, stating the Palestinians “appear to have been flushed out”. He is right. This was not an accident, but rather the result of a deliberate, cynical policy whose effects landed right on our doorstep.

For months, international reports have detailed Israel’s creation of an official body to facilitate the “voluntary departure” of Gazans. Multiple media investigations have also revealed proposals for Israel to provide financial incentives for Palestinians to relocate from the war-torn territory. The passengers aboard the aircraft that landed in South Africa were not ordinary visitors. Their lack of passport stamps, rather than being a simple oversight, created an immediate administrative crisis.

It remains unclear who organised this relocation, with no entity having claimed responsibility for the charter. This ambiguity — coupled with the disclosure of a similar, unpublicised arrival in October — points to a pattern of uncoordinated arrivals. The situation created an impossible dilemma for the authorities. By turning the passengers away, South Africa would have been seen as betraying its stated principles. However, by admitting them, it would have created the impression it was validating a process many regard as designed to facilitate the permanent displacement of Palestinians — and this would surely have inflamed public opinion.

This manufactured public fury is the second missile, and it was launched from Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, deploying the toxic and debunked narrative of “white genocide” pushed by fringe Afrikaner lobby groups, announced a boycott of the 2025 G20 summit to be hosted in Johannesburg next weekend. This was not a spontaneous diplomatic disagreement, but rather the culmination of a calculated influence operation.

As detailed in media reports, civil society entities such as AfriForum and Solidarity have engaged in extensive lobbying. However, their tactics have been publicly rejected by sober-minded prominent Afrikaners, who have distanced themselves from the harmful rhetoric they espouse.

The controversy over Solidarity’s billboard on a busy Johannesburg highway … is a co-ordinated spectacle designed to fabricate a crisis and portray our nation as a cauldron of racial strife for the world’s media

Furthermore, the resounding failure of this imported narrative is demonstrated by the paltry response to the Trump administration’s refugee offer.

Out of a white South African population of over 4.5 million, and an Afrikaner community of about 3 million, only about sixty individuals have taken up the offer.

This, despite a concerted US effort to slash its global refugee cap to a record low of 7,500, while simultaneously prioritising white South Africans and preparing for thousands of Afrikaners to relocate. The stark reality is that the vast majority of the people they claim to be saving have roundly rejected this cynical political stunt.

The controversy over Solidarity’s billboard on a busy Johannesburg highway, which was removed and is now the subject of a court battle, is not organic civic discourse. It is a coordinated spectacle designed to fabricate a crisis and portray our nation as a cauldron of racial strife for the world’s media. This is a propaganda campaign executed on our own streets, but it is a campaign that is failing to resonate with the very people it claims to represent.

The synchronisation is not coincidental but rather tactical. The refugee plane creates an internal immigration crisis and causes division in our society, where many are already unhappy about our welcoming asylum seekers from the rest of the continent into South Africa. Meanwhile, the presidential boycott creates an international legitimacy crisis and attempts to isolate us diplomatically. Together, the two initiatives form a pincer movement — a classic strategy of hybrid warfare. The architects of this siege, launched from Tel Aviv and Washington, intend to portray South Africa as a nation that is simultaneously a hypocrite in its foreign policy and an oppressor in its domestic affairs. They seek to dismantle the very platform from which we have so effectively championed the Palestinian cause at the International Court of Justice.

The urgent question is not whether this is happening, but what they will do next. We should anticipate more: more leaked disinformation, more mysterious events designed to generate negative headlines, and more attempts to provoke civil unrest. The objective is to make our G20 presidency appear chaotic and our government illegitimate, transforming a showcase of our leadership into a theatre of our humiliation.

Therefore, South Africa must mount a response as strategic and unflinching as the attack itself. The investigation into these flights must be public and forensic, and it must trace the money and the co-ordination to their sources. However, if the government’s assessment is wrong, a full and honest explanation must be given to the South African public. We must be told how, under a strict and total blockade, these individuals managed to secure a passage out of Gaza when millions of others cannot.

This leads to the most disturbing question of all. Given that reports have detailed the emergence of anti-Hamas militias such as the Popular Forces — a group known to have received Israeli support — operating in Gaza, is it possible these evacuees include individuals affiliated with such collaborating groups? The South African public, which has stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza, has a right to know if our compassion is being manipulated to provide sanctuary, not to vulnerable refugees, but rather to potential proxies of the very regime we accuse of genocide. Thus, the plane landing in South Africa is not merely a diplomatic incident, but rather a profound moral hazard.

President Ramaphosa must directly and publicly identify this co-ordinated siege. It is incumbent on him to address the nation and the world to expose the unholy alliance between a foreign state, a superpower’s political leadership and domestic lobby groups actively working against the national interest.

We must reaffirm our sovereignty on two fronts. We must declare, unequivocally, that South Africa will provide sanctuary to the displaced without becoming a participant in their ethnic cleansing. And we must assert, unequivocally, that our national journey of transformation and reconciliation is a sovereign matter, not a propaganda tool for foreign politicians to exploit in their culture wars.

The plane on the tarmac, the presidential boycott, and the billboards popping up on our highways are not separate crises. They are interconnected weapons in the same arsenal.

They are a test of our national resolve, our intellectual clarity, and our courage.

To concede to either pressure is to surrender our foreign policy and our national dignity. Our response in this moment will define not only the success of the G20 but will signal to the world whether a middle power of principle can withstand the cynical onslaught of empires.

• Sexwale is a communications consultant and public commentator.