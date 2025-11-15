JEAN-PAUL ZAMMITT | Its finance sector is the key to South Africa’s growth momentum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is entering an exciting phase of renewal. Confidence is returning to the markets, supported by steady reforms and a financial sector that continues to prove its strength.

Inflation is edging toward the lower end of the Reserve Bank’s target range and policymakers are signalling a steady path toward a firmer 3% anchor. This goal is clear: build confidence, attract investment and lower the cost of capital over time.

The coming months will test whether that momentum can translate into sustained growth. The agenda for reform, from energy and logistics to fiscal stability and governance, is ambitious. Yet South Africa’s ability to turn vision into results has always rested on one defining strength: the ingenuity and resilience of its financial sector.

South Africa’s banks, insurers and asset managers have earned global respect for their depth and agility. They operate in challenging conditions yet continue to innovate and provide financial opportunity.

The country’s financial community is harnessing data, technology and global insight to deepen market resilience, manage risk more precisely and channel investment toward the continent’s most dynamic growth opportunities. The transition from the Johannesburg interbank average rate to the South African rand overnight index average showcases what this progress looks like in practice. It aligns South Africa’s markets with global standards and strengthens its position as a credible benchmark for the continent.

South Africa’s financial sector is proving once again that when reform meets innovation, momentum follows

As capital markets evolve, liquidity and transparency in foreign exchange will play an even greater role in connecting South Africa to global investors. The growing sophistication of FX trading, from real-time pricing to enhanced workflow integration, is helping regional banks and corporates operate with greater agility and insight.

The ecosystem is becoming more connected, too. Regulators, investors and technology firms are working side by side to improve transparency and expand access to finance. That collaboration is helping to turn reform into growth that can be felt across the economy. South Africa is building the conditions for deeper capital markets and more inclusive growth.

Around the world, finance is being transformed by technology. AI is reshaping how professionals discover insights, manage risk and allocate capital.

At Bloomberg, we have been applying AI to our solutions for more than 15 years. Bloomberg’s AI solutions are built into the tools professionals use every day, helping them surface insights more intuitively, automate analysis at scale and respond quickly to changes in markets and regulation.

AI is no longer an abstract concept or a headline trend. It is completely redefining how financial professionals work. Combining trusted data with deep domain expertise turns AI from hype into meaningful innovation.

Agentic AI, the next evolution of this technology, is improving fast. It enables conversational, context-aware applications that help professionals find and interpret information seamlessly. It allows financial institutions to work more efficiently, manage complexity and unlock value across markets and sectors.

In South Africa, where financial systems are already advanced, AI can make markets even more transparent and broaden access to information. It can help expand credit and strengthen digital inclusion, practical outcomes that matter for growth.

South Africa’s reform path is demanding, but optimism is being built. Structural challenges remain, from energy reliability to governance and logistics; yet there is renewed optimism that reform execution can unlock long-term growth. The country’s G20 presidency will give it a stronger voice in global discussions on innovative finance and economic reforms.

That is why Bloomberg is hosting the inaugural Africa Business Summit in Johannesburg this week — to build on this unprecedented momentum. The summit, an official B20 South Africa sideline event, will bring together business and government leaders, investors and policymakers to discuss how innovation, data and partnership can strengthen Africa’s financial markets and connect regional opportunities with global capital.

Bloomberg’s connection to South Africa runs deep. For nearly 30 years, we have invested in technology, training and data infrastructure that supports both markets and community. The Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa has trained more than 900 financial journalists across the continent, strengthening transparency and building local capacity. Through Bloomberg Philanthropies’ “breathe cities” partnership in Johannesburg, we are helping connect cleaner air to higher productivity and economic growth because better data improves lives as well as markets.

Every headline, every chart, every analysis on the Bloomberg terminal helps investors understand Africa’s story in real time. Bloomberg continues to tell the continent’s evolving economic story with depth and accuracy, connecting global investors to opportunities across diverse African markets. When information moves faster and more accurately, confidence follows.

Finance doesn’t just measure progress — it helps to create it. South Africa’s financial sector is proving once again that when reform meets innovation, momentum follows. And Bloomberg is proud to be part of that journey as a trusted partner, as a technology provider and as a believer in South Africa’s future.

• Zammitt is president of Bloomberg