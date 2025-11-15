Q&A with acting DG of the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities Ranji Reddy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ranji Reddy, the acting director-general of the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities

Would you agree gender-based violence is a national crisis?

It’s a very politically loaded question you’re asking.

Didn’t the president himself call GBV our second pandemic?

Yes, it’s a scourge, actually. So it is a national crisis, yes.

Why isn’t it being treated like one?

We’ve put measures in place, as you do in a crisis.

There have been promises, policy frameworks, action plans, strategic plans. So why is our femicide rate six times higher than the global average, and rising?

The challenge with addressing GBV is that it is in a space you’re not always able to control, it’s in a personal, private space. How do you control something that is not within your control? If, in my domain, I am interacting with a partner or a spouse and violence or femicide happens ... It’s not necessarily easy to address.

Would it help if there wasn’t so much noncompliance with the Domestic Violence Act?

Noncompliance from who?

Law enforcement, the department of justice?

The compliance issue in terms of orders, et cetera, is in place.

Why do GBV victims struggle to get protection orders before they’re raped again or murdered? Why are protection orders not enforced?

I agree the monitoring of orders that are issued is quite a challenge. It requires additional resources and we have really tight fiscal conditions.

If GBV is a pandemic and a national crisis shouldn’t resources reflect this?

You have a number of categories to look at, including prevention and response. Response measures are taking up most of the money in terms of addressing GBV. There’s money allocated to different departments. It might not be sufficient to put in place effective measures.

Almost R52bn was allocated for GBV interventions in the past five years. Why aren’t there better results?

That money is across all departments in the justice cluster.

If it were used more effectively ...

What do you mean by more effectively used? That money is fundamentally about response services. How could it be used more effectively?

Civil society groups point to administrative inefficiencies, lack of co-ordination of GBV responses. Do you agree?

Not necessarily, no.

How well is the interministerial committee on GBV working?

I would think it needs to meet more often.

How often does it sit?

I believe they’ve had one meeting.

When was it started?

I’m not too clear, but it should meet more often.

Isn’t it at the interministerial level your department should be putting pressure on the police and the department of justice to do better?

That’s a very effective way of working. What we’re embarking on is to move that process forward now, including establishing a technical working group so issues are discussed at a technical level, like accelerating plans of action and making sure that issues that need urgent attention are discussed. That was a gap.

So we’re going to see more victim-friendly rooms at police stations, more female police officers to assist with GBV cases?

Those are some of the gaps and challenges that you can actually address now at a technical level, even including forensic issues such as DNA testing, because we’ve got a drastic shortage of DNA labs, etc.