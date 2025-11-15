YOLAN FRIEDMAN | Why it’s the small things that count in the fight against wildlife crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park on Friday. Three of them had been dehorned.

Combating wildlife crime is not just about halting the poaching of charismatic species such as rhino and elephants.

It is also about the smaller and lesser known species such as vultures, succulent plants, tortoises, lizards, snakes, beetles and even spiders.

People will trade in any product that has value and the illegal wildlife trade (IWT) is not only a threat to the rule of law but also fuels corruption, violence, conflict, the spread of disease, economic decline, social instability and rising biodiversity loss and extinction rates.

It puts conservationists, trained in ecology, biology or game management, at the forefront of facing and trying to contain the activities of a violent and dark criminal underworld.

For decades, initiatives by the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) to address wildlife crime have been aimed at reducing rhino, lion and elephant poaching, but the changing nature of the IWT has led the EWT to expand our attention to the marked increase in succulent poaching in the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

The Global Environment Facility’s latest report states that wildlife crime is one of the most lucrative illegal businesses. It says the accelerating decline in wildlife populations will have long-term negative impacts on local communities as it robs them of their natural capital and livelihoods — $70bn (R1.2-trillion) a year is lost due to crimes affecting natural resources.

In many developing countries wildlife is a driver for tourism revenues, job creation and sustainable development. Wildlife also brings significant ecological and cultural benefits to regions around the world.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) points out in its 2024 “World Wildlife Crime Report” that thousands of threatened species are affected by wildlife trafficking, a small minority of which are charismatic species such as elephants and rhino. The report says that some of the clearest examples of conservation harm caused by wildlife crime receive comparatively little attention, such as the illegal collection of succulent plants and rare orchids, and the trafficking of a wide range of reptiles, fish, birds and mammals, which appears to have played a major role in local or global extinctions.

The report says illegal collection for trade is believed to have caused the recent extinction of several succulent plant species with extremely limited areas of distribution in South Africa.

A report on safeguarding South Africa’s illegally traded succulents found that by November 2023 more than a million succulent plants from 650 species had been seized by authorities. Millions more have likely been successfully exported.

The succulent Karoo is the most diverse succulent hotspot in the world, but is under significant threat from persistent illegal harvesting of endemic succulent plants prized by collectors in Asia and Europe. It is home to more than 6,000 succulent species, of which around 40% are endemic to this fragile ecosystem.

These plants, often referred to as button plants due to their diminutive size, are small and inconspicuous and can be easily hidden in parcels and transported by road and air. Harvesters use legitimate supply chains, including private courier companies, to move plants across borders to their destination markets.

The EWT’s wildlife in trade unit (WIT) works across Southern and Eastern Africa to combat wildlife trade threats.

Our target is the entire illegal wildlife trade value chain, from demand for the products and their harvesting to their transport, distribution and use. Not overlooking the human element of the IWT chain, the EWT has pioneered the integration of restorative justice in South Africa. This considers how the criminal justice system can be better used to reduce environmental crimes. We have been working across all aspects of the justice system, from law enforcement to the courts, to ensure justice is achieved where environmental crimes are committed.

Although most of the unit’s work has focused on South Africa, we have implemented projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Tanzania.

The EWT and partner Apopo, a Belgian NGO, initiated the first project to train African giant pouched rats to detect pangolin scales and illegal wood products in transit. Apopo is establishing the process for deploying the rats into ports of entry and exit.

In addition, our specialised conservation canine unit works with field rangers to optimise anti-poaching patrols, and has teams deployed to parks, reserves and airports across South Africa to help identify offenders and illegally traded wildlife products. The unit was the first to successfully identify illegally traded succulents in an SAPS roadblock, which led to the arrest and successful prosecution of some of the first succulent poachers.

Looking to the future, we will be expanding our interventions along the trade value chain. By taking a holistic approach to reduce illegal trade threats to wildlife, we will not only protect species but also help communities that experience disproportionate harms due to their proximity to wildlife.

• Friedmann is CEO of the Endangered Wildlife Trust