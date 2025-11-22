BONGANI NGQULUNGA | The latest Trumpian incarnation of ‘swart gevaar’ should not come as a surprise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The G20 summit in Johannesburg this weekend has been hailed as historic, the first such meeting taking place on African soil since the grouping’s founding about two decades ago. The president of the world’s most powerful country, Donald Trump, is boycotting the summit and recently barred any American government official from attending. His stated reason is that the South African government is committing genocide against white South Africans, especially Afrikaners.

In making this claim, Trump is giving credence to a conspiracy theory that has deep historical roots in South Africa and has been widely shared in far-right chatrooms in the US over the past decade. Claims of the targeting of white farmers have been proven to be baseless and false. This, of course, has not prevented their purveyors, including Trump, from peddling them.

That said, it is important to remember that the idea that black South Africans pose a danger to their white compatriots is not new. Its origin dates back to the first significant encounter between Europeans and the indigenous peoples on the southern tip of Africa in the 17th century. White fears about Africans increased during 300 years of history marked by violent dispossession and political exclusion. As the country moved towards the formation of the Union of South Africa in 1910, the principal question was whether the history of dispossession and the relationship defined by fear and mistrust would form the cornerstone of the new polity on the horizon.

In my book Under Smuts Rule: Jan Smuts and His Impact on Black South Africans, I discuss how this relationship between black and white South Africans defined and shaped the history of South Africa during the 20th century. Jan Smuts, often regarded as the most influential and significant South African leader of the first half of the 20th century, confronted this fundamental contradiction at the heart of South African nationhood: how to reconcile the fears and interests of white South Africans on one hand and the aspirations and hopes of black South Africans on the other. For instance, one of the questions that Boer generals and British colonials faced during negotiations to end the Second Anglo-Boer War concerned the political fate of Africans in the aftermath of the war. It was Smuts who inserted a clause in the Treaty of Vereeniging which squashed any hope that rights of citizenship would be extended to black South Africans.

As he explained to the white liberal politician John X Merriman, his opposition to granting political rights to black South Africans was not motivated by either indifference to their plight or political malice. On the contrary, he expressed profound sympathy “with the Native races of South Africa whose land it was long before we [white South Africans] came here to force a policy of dispossession on them”. But this did not lead him towards the path of fairness and justice. White public opinion, he told his close associates, was opposed to the enfranchisement of black South Africans. Rather than try to shift white public opinion or oppose it, Smuts took the easy way out. He told Merriman he was not in favour of getting black South Africans involved in politics because politics would have “an unsettling influence” on them. He would rather have future generations deal with the issue than risk aggravating the fears of white South Africans by granting black South Africans a just and fair political settlement.

Smuts held this view throughout his long career. At the all-white National Convention held to negotiate the terms of the establishment of the Union, he stood against the extension of voting rights to black South Africans in the face of a push by white liberal politicians from the Cape Province, who wanted a qualified nonracial franchise. When he became prime minister in 1919, he enacted laws that entrenched the system of territorial and institutional segregation. When his successor as prime minister, Gen JBM Hertzog, introduced legislation that sought to remove enfranchised Cape Province Africans from the common voters’ roll, Smuts supported him.

Even as prime minister for the second time, from 1939 to 1948, Smuts simply could not imagine a South Africa in which its black and white citizens could live together as equals. He held this view even though he had reached the conclusion that the policy of racial segregation he had espoused for so long had failed, or as he put it, had fallen on evil days. For him, granting black South Africans the rights of full citizenship was a step too far. The best he could do for them was to extend social welfare.

Dismal as Smuts’s record evidently was on his treatment of black South Africans with justice and fairness, it is important to take his explanation for doing so with a measure of seriousness. He was worried that any steps towards racial equality would inflame white public opinion and confirm the political attacks from his opponents in the National Party that he was an appeaser who wanted to gamble with the interests and future of white South Africans. As in the 1920s and 1930s, the National Party in the 1940s sought to profit from the fears of white South Africans, who saw any move towards meeting the hopes and aspirations of black South Africans as a threat to their own interests. These forces would deploy the stick of “swart gevaar” to beat Smuts and eventually win the general elections of 1948, which in turn brought about the nightmare of the apartheid system.

The latest Trumpian incarnation of “swart gevaar” should not come as a surprise. It simply demonstrates the globalisation of the political forces that stand to benefit from espousing the politics of fear and division. For us South Africans, the antidote to this politics is to stay true to our country’s political covenant: “South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.”

• Ngqulunga is an associate professor in the department of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg. His latest book, Under Smuts Rule: Jan Smuts and His Impact on Black South Africans (Penguin Random House, 2025) is available at book stores countrywide