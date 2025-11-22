DEEPNA DESAI | The social media paradox: freedom, lies and hatred

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Freedom of expression, even in the constitution, does not extend to violence incitement, propaganda or hate speech, says social media legal expert Emma Sadleir.

Getting freedom of expression right has never been more urgent. In the social media age, where a single post can reach millions in seconds, understanding what this constitutional right truly means — and what it doesn’t protect — is essential to preserving the democracy it was designed to build.

Under apartheid, repressive laws silenced dissent. The regime banned thousands of publications between 1950 and 1990, imprisoned journalists without trial and transformed the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) into a propaganda tool.

The challenge was ensuring that freedom of expression would never again be used to shield the hate and propaganda that fuelled apartheid.

In a reflection provided for this article, Prof Thuli Madonsela, a constitutional architect who served on the technical committee that drafted South Africa’s Bill of Rights, explains the framers’ vision:

“When we conceived and later drafted our treasured groundbreaking constitution, we sought to provide both a vision of the society we wanted to become and a set of guardrails to guide the transition from apartheid’s era of censorship and enforced conformity. We entrenched freedom of expression as a foundational pillar of democracy — enabling open exchange of ideas, public participation, and an ‘open marketplace’ vital for a nascent democratic society. It was never intended for weaponisation to spread hate, reinforce racism, misogyny or any form of discrimination, harassment or bullying.

“Neither was it meant to subvert democracy via lies. Section 16 excludes protections for propaganda for war, incitement of violence or advocacy of hatred based on race, ethnicity, gender, or religion that incites harm, balancing free speech with human dignity and equality to safeguard the democratic order.”

This vision of section 16 with its explicit exclusions for hate speech and incitement didn’t emerge by accident. It was the product of intense debate about how to balance free expression with the lessons of South Africa’s oppressive past.

During the 1995–96 Constitutional Assembly debates, the ANC argued forcefully that freedom of expression should not shield hate speech. Speech that foments hatred, they argued, is not a legitimate exercise of the right but an abuse of it.

Section 16 adopted this vision through a distinctive two-tier structure unique among South Africa’s rights. It affirms broad freedom of expression, including of the press, artistic creativity and academic research, while excluding propaganda for war, incitement of violence and advocacy of hatred based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion that constitutes incitement to cause harm.

Social media platforms are at once the greatest means by which freedom of speech may be exercised and the greatest engine for falsity — Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court has consistently upheld this framework. It has also grappled with social media’s unique challenges. In Reddell v Mineral Sands Resources (2022), the court captured the paradox perfectly:

“Freedom of speech must be understood not only in an idealised world where virtuous citizens engage each other in public discourse to debate the issues of the day and where an error of falsity is a frailty of editorial oversight, an unguarded excess of legitimate debate or a needless exaggeration. The real world of speech today is dominated by social media platforms. These platforms are used by billions of people. Content is published to millions in an instant. Social media platforms are at once the greatest means by which freedom of speech may be exercised and the greatest engine for falsity. They enhance democratic participation and threaten its foundations.”

These rulings reflect a clear principle: freedom of expression is protected but not absolute. Section 16’s careful balance between unfettered discourse and human dignity now faces its greatest test — the social media age.

When South Africa’s constitution was adopted in 1996, the framers could not have imagined a world where a single post reaches millions in seconds. Yet today, platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram and WhatsApp have become the primary public square, and South African courts have had to apply section 16’s principles to this new reality with unflinching clarity.

Social media has proven an especially volatile space for hate speech. In the Penny Sparrow case (2016), a racist Facebook post cost the author R150,000 in damages. In S v Momberg (2018), a viral racist tirade led to a prison sentence for crimen injuria — a stark reminder that the constitution’s protections of dignity apply online just as they do offline.

Freedom of expression was fought for by those who knew what it meant to be silenced. When we hide behind section 16 to spread poison, we dishonour every person who was detained, banned and brutalised under apartheid so that we could speak freely today.

Millions of South Africans exercise this right daily on social media platforms. Getting freedom of expression right means understanding that constitutional freedom comes with constitutional boundaries and that section 16 was designed to protect robust debate, not harmful speech disguised as opinion. The framers gave us a powerful right. How we use it will determine whether it continues to build our democracy or contributes to its erosion.

• Desai is an attorney and community activist