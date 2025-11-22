MCEBISI JONAS | G20: SA backs multilateralism to secure trade and growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the closing ceremony of the G20 Social Summit at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni. He highlighted the historic significance of the first G20 Social Summit on African soil and showcased the outcomes of the three-day convention.

“Every effort to isolate South Africa adds strength to our struggle.”

A lifetime ago, Nelson Mandela made this point in support of the anti-apartheid boycott campaigns. Now, in 2025, South Africa is fully integrated into the community of nations and is hosting the world’s major economies to champion a new struggle. We are not isolated and never will be again — to the contrary, our mandate is to uphold and defend the multilateral system through the values on which our liberation struggle and democracy is built

The collective focus of the gathering of G20 nations, alongside representatives from regional bodies across Africa, the Caribbean and East Asia, is on steering the global economy toward a more stable and prosperous decade.

It is incumbent on those in attendance not to be distracted by sideshows or absences and to stay focused on robust participation and shared commitment to multilateral dialogue. For South Africa, it underscores the critical importance of a rules-based international system for our trade, investment and sustainable development.

It is also a clear signal that, even in a more contested global landscape, middle powers and emerging economies can still use multilateral forums to shape outcomes rather than merely absorb shocks.

Our presidency, anchored by the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, is strategically aligned with the AU’s Agenda 2063. The agenda we have set is both ambitious and practical: enhancing crisis resilience, securing debt sustainability for developing economies, mobilising climate and just-transition finance, and harnessing digital and green transitions for inclusive growth.

In a world often characterised by fragmentation and competing blocs, our core proposition is that the solution lies not in retreating from multilateralism, but in reforming it.

There is no doubt that tectonic plates are shifting in the global economy. Global institutions, including the multilateral system and the global financial architecture, will need to adapt to the new era.

There is no doubt that tectonic plates are shifting in the global economy. Global institutions, including the multilateral system and the global financial architecture, will need to adapt to the new era.

South Africa and other small economies need a rules-based system in which our global partners in trade and finance participate fully and have a voice in global institutions that fairly reflect their economic weight. This will require difficult reforms, and hopefully the G20 can serve as the midwife. The alternative of a shift towards a fragmented global disorder is in nobody’s interests and would do the greatest harm to the prospects for Africa’s development.

South Africa is acting as a pragmatic champion of an international system that is more responsive, more equitable and capable of delivering tangible results, particularly for African nations and other emerging economies. That means shifting multilateralism from abstract declarations to concrete instruments: better debt terms, clearer trade rules and financial flows that unlock real projects and jobs on the ground.

This principled stance has attracted significant moral and strategic support. The recent engagement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pope Leo XIV underscored a powerful alignment of values. The pope’s endorsement of efforts to put fairness, solidarity and shared prosperity at the centre of the global agenda lends moral weight to the positions South Africa is advancing at the G20. It stands in marked contrast to unilateral trade measures that threaten global economic stability.

Ultimately, it reinforces the necessity of a system where rules are respected and disputes are resolved through established institutions — not through unpredictable, unilateral action. For a country like South Africa, whose prosperity depends on predictable access to markets rather than on the exercise of raw power, that distinction is not philosophical, it is existential.

We are under no illusion about the challenges posed by recent trade policies, including new tariffs on South African exports. These measures have tangible consequences for firms, workers and communities, particularly in export-oriented sectors. Our response, however, must be guided by long-term strategic considerations, not short-term outrage. South Africa remains committed to engaging all partners constructively.

At the same time, we are accelerating efforts to diversify our economic relationships, deepen regional integration within Africa, and uphold the multilateral trading system as the best safeguard for economies of all sizes — including our own. In practical terms, that means using the G20, the World Trade Organisation and regional platforms to contest unfair measures where appropriate, while simultaneously opening new channels into markets in Europe, Asia, the Americas and across Africa.

We can seize the moment to take a hard look at our trade architecture and introduce agility to enhance trade relationships. With the ground shifting under us, it makes no sense to cling to our traditional approaches. We should be repositioning towards free trade relationships with other countries and regional blocs that recognise our value in the marketplace.

A large measure of the credibility of South Africa’s international leadership rests on the progress we are making at home. The recent sovereign credit rating upgrade by S&P is a significant validation of the reform path we have chosen. It reflects firmer growth prospects as energy and logistics constraints are addressed, an improved fiscal trajectory and the stabilisation of key state-owned enterprises. These are not abstract figures; they signal an economy slowly building a foundation for growth and a state prepared to take difficult decisions to restore confidence. For investors and trading partners watching this summit, the upgrade serves as independent confirmation that South Africa is matching its rhetoric on reform with measurable progress.

This reflects a fundamental principle of our G20 presidency: South Africa is not only calling for a fairer global system, it is also doing the internal work required to ensure that our own economy is competitive, investment-ready and aligned with the demands of modern trade. An efficient logistics system and reliable power supply are as important to exporters as any trade agreement; by tackling these constraints, we strengthen our hand in every negotiation.

This domestic progress gives substance to our multilateral engagement. At the parallel B20 South Africa Summit, global business leaders worked on practical recommendations to unlock sustainable infrastructure through blended finance, better project preparation and improved risk-sharing. In the G20 Africa Expert Panel, proposals were advanced for debt refinancing that use cheaper instruments to retire high-cost debt.

This is effective multilateralism in action: using collective platforms to improve the terms of trade and investment for emerging markets, rather than accepting them as fixed. It is also a deliberate effort to ensure that Africa moves from the margins of global rule-making into the centre, shaping norms on debt, climate and digital trade instead of merely adapting to them.

Ultimately, the measure of the summit’s success will not be a single headline or communiqué but its contribution to strengthening the pillars of international economic cooperation. South Africa, working with partners across the Global North and South, is committed to keeping trade channels open, restoring legitimacy to the global financial architecture and ensuring that Africa’s voice is not merely heard but is integral to shaping the future global economy.

If our collective efforts can move the world towards fairer debt mechanisms, more predictable climate finance and genuinely inclusive growth, then this G20 will rightly be remembered as a pivotal moment of cooperation — and as a demonstration of what can be achieved when nations choose to remain in the room and work together towards a common future.

• Jonas is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy and MTN chair