NDUMISO NGCOBO | Walks can be good, bad or moronic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The historical figure who is often erroneously referred to as Shaka Zulu harboured an intense bond with his mother that bordered on irrational reverence — the quintessential “mama’s boy”. In the first half of the 19th century, folks in Zululand did not have surnames. One was referred to by one’s father’s name, so in his lifetime he would have been referred to as Shaka kaSenzangakhona or Sigidi kaSenzangakhona.

Moving on. When news came that his mother, Nandi kaBhebhe, was gravely ill, Shaka immediately organised a party of bodyguards and set off in the middle of the night to be by her side. He sadly didn’t make it on time. For reasons of a technological nature, they couldn’t board the nearest Metrorail carriage or get into a convoy of turquoise Lambos. As the aspiring mayor of Joburg in 2026 reminded us on Twitter, Europeans hadn’t brought civilisation to the natives stuck in the Dark Ages yet. So, they depended on their bipedal nature to traverse the 96km or so from his KwaBulawayo palace to her royal palace at emKindeni near Eshowe.

Fortunately for me, the longest journey I have ever been forced to take on foot was a paltry 40km. It’s a long, painful story about how I once stupidly spent my taxi fare to purchase a waffle and ice cream at The Pavilion shopping centre’s Milky Lane, trying to impress a potential love interest after a movie date. My ankles start throbbing just thinking about it. That moronic episode aside, most of the walking I’ve done in my life has been deliberate and quite enjoyable.

One of my biology teachers in the mid-1980s at Inkamana High in Vryheid was Father Patrick Bonner, a New Jersey, US native. His nickname was “States” because of his penchant for peppering every second sentence with “back in the States”. States was famous for his daily walks, not only around the Inkamana Abbey but all over Vryheid.

I hate the sensation of my cup Bs jiggling when I run

When we quizzed him about his long walks and why he didn’t just jog for exercise, he pointed at his body and said: “This biological contraption is not really designed for running extended distances on a regular basis. One of the worst-kept secrets among the marathon-running community is the long-term damage to ligaments, joints and muscles.”

He took a long drag on his cigar and added: “Jogging is healthy exercise, my behind. One day you’ll be jogging, keel over and die on the spot.”

Let me interrupt this column to address Athletics South Africa officials. Please don’t send advocates in fancy Tom Ford suits after me. I’m not saying States was the definitive authority on human physiology (may his soul rest in peace). All I’m saying is that, whenever any of my marathon runner buddies of the thriving Inkamana Athletics Club invite me to join them, I give them the States quotation as an excuse for not running. My other favourite excuse is that I have bad ankles from an old football injury.

To be honest, jogging is just uncomfortable for me. I hate the sensation of my cup Bs jiggling when I run, for one. But more than anything, walking does wonders for my soul and mental wellbeing. The crisp morning air filling my lungs, listening to the chirping of birds on hiking trails. Stopping to inspect rare wild flowers or watching a bustling anthill, workers carrying bits of a discarded bun back to the colony. When walking the streets of Boksburg suburbs I thrive on observing the humanity around me. The mother pushing an infant in a stroller giving me a “Good morning” nod. The Pikitup bin collectors whistling at the truck driver and playfully ribbing me for not running: “Come on, grootman, pick up the pace like a man!” Eavesdropping on an old couple sitting on their stoep, bickering about whose turn it is to go buy bread.

My weight peaked just short of 98kg in 2014. For a man who hardly stands 1.7m tall in his platform shoes, I was clearly a few pork chops and Castle Lager draughts away from coronary disease, gout and diabetes. Since then, almost daily walking has taken about 18kg off my frame. As much as I like to claim that I walk for health reasons alone, the truth is that my number one motivation is vanity. Eleven years ago, I was starting to get that overfed piglet look one beholds when parliament is in session.