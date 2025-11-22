Q&A with Solidarity chair Flip Buys on Trump’s G20 boycott

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Would it be fair to say you helped trigger Trump’s G20 boycott?

No, why on earth should we do that?

Didn’t he tell the world he was boycotting the G20 because of South Africa’s “policies of extermination of people”?

Yes, but how can we take responsibility for what Mr Trump says?

Don’t you take responsibility for the perception of a genocide against white Afrikaans farmers?

No, and that is why we have won several cases against the press for repeating that nonsense.

Would you agree Trump is using this perception to trash South Africa?

That is why we have given facts to the American government. We have said we view farm attacks in a very serious light but we do not see a genocide in South Africa.

Have you ever called him out on this?

No, I have never met him or had contact with him.

You’ve met people in his administration, haven’t you?

Yes.

Why haven’t you used the global platform going to the White House gives you to denounce Trump for spreading fake news?

We have given the information to the American officials. We have said in public that we do not use words like genocide, that farm murders are a serious problem but we do not see them as genocide.

Do you agree this perception is hugely damaging for South Africa?

Yes, the perception that South Africa is in a type of genocide situation is definitely damaging to South Africa. That is why we are very concerned about the diplomatic failures of our government to set the record straight.

Why haven’t you used the global stage of the White House to say Trump is spreading fake news?

We have done that.

Why have we never heard you or any of your leaders say this?

We haven’t used those words, but we have repeatedly stated the facts, what’s going on in South Africa with farm murders.

Except that your facts regarding farm murders have been completely debunked by human rights monitors and crime stats, haven’t they?

No, I don’t know anything about that.

According to the stats, farm murders are 0.2% of murders in South Africa.

Yes, they’ve declined substantially, and we’re very glad about that. But they’ve declined not because of government but because farmers are doing more to protect themselves, and, I must say, there are police stations all over the country who really try their best, so we’re very positive.

Why aren’t you communicating this to the White House, to Washington, to the global media?

We haven’t got access to the president of America.

You’ve got access to the global media, haven’t you?

That is why we have repeatedly said what I’ve said now.

Have you told the world media that farm murders in South Africa are actually declining because of better police work?

We have said that to several media outlets. But it’s not that we get the help of the state everywhere, because they haven’t declared farm murders a priority crime.

In what sense are farm murders a priority crime when they’re less than 0.2% of murders in South Africa?

Statistics say farmers have four times more chance of being killed than an average person in South Africa.