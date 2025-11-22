BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Bring on Mashatile, so he can lead the ANC to a very welcome defeat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One day a few years after Nelson Mandela became president, a group of the newly empowered elite, after a few rounds of golf in the north of Johannesburg, repaired to the clubhouse, and with the broad sweep of the fairway beckoning before them, sat down for a drink and the obligatory cigar.

Optimism in the country was so palpable one could almost touch it. And yet these young men with the world at their feet were impatient. Change was too slow, they grumbled. The “old man” was too cautious, too keen to tend to white fears. They wanted action. Thabo Mbeki, Mandela’s deputy, was their action man. He was the man with a plan, a radical agenda to quickly banish apartheid and its vestiges from the face of the earth.

Mbeki had not been Mandela’s choice for a successor. Cyril Ramaphosa had been beside Mandela since he chaperoned him from jail on February 11 1990, holding that microphone for Mandela on the steps of the Cape Town City Hall as he announced himself to the world as a free man after 27 years in custody. Soon elected the ANC’s secretary-general, Ramaphosa became the party’s point man at Codesa, which hugely raised his profile. A newcomer to the congress movement, Ramaphosa’s election must have put the noses of some ANC stalwarts, including Mbeki’s, out of joint.

That he had preferred Ramaphosa over Mbeki was another beef that our men at the clubhouse had against the “old man”. But Mandela’s preference for Ramaphosa had nothing to do with his personal feelings. It was a political calculation. He was concerned about the fact the he and Mbeki were from the same part of the country, the Eastern Cape. The ANC was already seen, unfairly one may add, as Xhosa-dominated, and — Mandela believed — Mbeki’s election would simply feed into such an erroneous perception. But he had miscalculated the mood in his own party. After it was banned, the ANC had had to clandestinely operate from different locations — in exile, in prison and inside the country. And after 1990, it had immediately dived into negotiations before it could fully integrate these different strands. They were learning to know each other even as they were preparing to assume the reins of power.

Because the exile brigade has always been the fulcrum of the party, Mbeki, with the vocal support of Peter Mokaba and his ANC Youth League, easily dispensed with Ramaphosa. But the animus between the two was to hang over the party for years. Ramaphosa went off to draft the new constitution. Mbeki, as deputy president, ran the day-to-day affairs of government in between making lots of notable speeches. On the day parliament ratified the new constitution, Ramaphosa’s handiwork, Mbeki decided to steal his thunder by delivering his “I am an African” oration. Ramaphosa had replaced the slain Chris Hani as Mbeki’s fiercest rival for the party’s mantle.

In a sense, Mandela was lucky. He left on his own terms, before the base could become restless. His successors have not been so fortunate. They’ve suffered the indignity of being dragged out of office, humiliated and dumped just as they thought they’d consolidated their power. As a result of the fact that Mandela left on his own volition, there are no lessons which could have been gleaned from his departure. It was the first time the ANC had had a change in leadership as a governing party, and there was therefore much to learn about how the process could be managed. But he left no template behind. It was virgin territory for them; and it still is. And as a result, every change of leader has been a messy affair.

Mbeki was bundled out of power in Polokwane by Jacob Zuma, with Julius Malema, Mokaba’s protégé, playing a starring role in the execution — and the party, and the country, has not been the same since. A decade later Zuma got a taste of his own medicine when he was skittled out of office hardly two months after Ramaphosa succeeded him as ANC leader.

The vultures are now circling over Ramaphosa’s head. His deputy Paul Mashatile and his supporters want him to make known the time and manner of his departure. They’ve chosen his finest hour, hosting the G20 summit with the eyes of the world on South Africa, to rain on his parade. He not only has his hands full preparing for what is unquestionably the high point of his political career, but also has to contend with Donald Trump, who’s also determined to spoil the party. But this movie will continue to repeat itself again and again until the ANC finds a better way of choosing its leader. One way would be to hold the party’s elective conference closer to national elections. It’s that gap between the two events, when the new party leader is itching to take over the reins of national office, that is the sticking point. And because the party has been so dominant, whoever became party leader was assured of being president of the country. Things have changed, however.

What’s amazing about Mashatile’s gambit is that he’s trying to flex his muscles before he’s even been elected party leader. That may have something to do with the fact that he’s realised his boss is something of a weakling. Or he wants to scare off potential rivals, which may explain Fikile Mbalula’s slightly excessive reaction to murmurings of a revolt.

But the ANC is in a very different place now. It’s no longer the colossus of a few years ago that swept everything in its wake. Power is no longer assured. It will need a more astute leader than Mashatile to stay in one piece, let alone remain in power.

His numerous scandals aside, Mashatile is woefully unconvincing as a leader, especially at this moment in the country’s history. But maybe the party should elect him, so that he can faithfully lead them to an ignominious defeat. The country would certainly be better for it.