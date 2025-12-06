RW JOHNSON | The rise and fall of a chancer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The downfall of John Steenhuisen now seems virtually certain. The miracle is that it has taken so long. When he was first elected DA leader, friends of mine who were long-time veterans of the KwaZulu-Natal DA immediately told me that he was “not up to it” and that his election was “a bad mistake”. I remember my surprise that such people, who obviously knew Steenhuisen better than most, had clearly not been consulted by the DA’s leading figures.

But the DA has not been very good at choosing leaders. I remember my own absolute incredulity at the attempt to hand the party leadership to Mamphela Ramphele — I warned Helen Zille that Ramphele wouldn’t last a week in that role. Zille pressed ahead, and sure enough Ramphele lasted less than two days, even refusing to join the DA at all.

The choice of Mmusi Maimane was equally absurd: he had jumped up through the party ranks at such ridiculous speed that he completely lacked the necessary experience. And in any case, he made it clear that he had been completely happy with Thabo Mbeki’s leadership, his pro-Mugabe policy and Aids madness notwithstanding: only Zuma’s excesses had driven him from the ANC. As a DA leader, he was a disaster waiting to happen.

All the same, Steenhuisen’s case was odd. It appears that his first “job” after leaving school was being a Durban city councillor. He served 10 years in that role before getting elected to the provincial legislature in 2009, only to have to resign the next year amid a lot of messy publicity over an extramarital affair. He was then chosen as a DA parliamentary candidate and became an MP in 2011. That is to say, he is now 49 and the DA has already been his meal ticket for 26 years. He holds no professional qualification and seems never to have held a regular job.

Steenhuisen has always seemed to me to be a classic chancer. Not too well educated, not qualified in any profession, merely an opposition politician with a line in aggressive bombast and, as we now all know, a man unable to manage his personal finances even when earning a salary of R2.69m. He has literally talked his way into every post he has held: the classic chancer route.

There have been several clues along the way. Steenhuisen’s antagonistic behaviour towards journalists was his way of trying to prevent any critical coverage. No proper professional politician would have behaved like that. Then there was the incident when he referred to his ex-wife as “roadkill” in a radio interview, an appalling lapse for a DA leader. The DA, after all, has been the home of many distinguished and feisty women and takes a very strong line against GBV and any other form of abuse against women.

Then came Steenhuisen’s decision to appoint Roman Cabanac as his chief of staff. Given Cabanac’s reputation as a right-wing “shock jock”, this came as a tremendous jolt to the DA. Quite apart from the question of Cabanac’s merits, the chief of staff is the person on whom a leader most relies and with whom he shares most. The thought that it seemed natural to Steenhuisen to want someone like Cabanac in that role was completely at odds with the party’s image.

Meanwhile, it turned out that Steenhuisen’s other appointments to his office contravened various government guidelines, so they had to go. The only observable principle was that none of these appointees were better educated or smarter than Steenhuisen himself, a key giveaway. Confident, capable leaders delight in appointing people of high ability.

Meanwhile, whenever discussions of the GNU’s future occurred, with some always arguing that the DA should end the arrangement, one always heard that a key question was how Steenhuisen’s income could be maintained at a high level, for he apparently couldn’t easily face going back to an MP’s salary. Something was clearly amiss. We hear that, at age 49, Steenhuisen still has no assets of any kind, so he’s clearly spent everything he ever earned. That’s what chancers do.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille, who has been campaigning hard in Joburg, now finds herself pulled back into intense intra-party conflicts, says the writer. (Ruvan boschoff)

Now, however, the game is surely up. Steenhuisen’s job requires him to say how the country’s finances and economic policy should be run and to critique the government’s performance. But how can someone unable to manage his own financial affairs have any credibility in such a role? Or again, Steenhuisen frequently boasts of the DA’s reputation for good governance, but financial discipline and responsibility are key to good governance, and these are qualities that Steenhuisen himself clearly lacks. Or again, a DA leader has to solicit financial contributions from business. But business leaders know very well that anyone working for their companies who, like Steenhuisen, had a judgment against him for failing to pay his debts would be forced to quit.

Taken together, these handicaps mean that it would now simply be preposterous for Steenhuisen to continue in his present role. His recent article on “good governance”, for example, was headlined “End the fat-cat feeding frenzy!” — a title almost calling out for satirical attack given Steenhuisen’s now well-advertised alleged enthusiasm for Uber Eats.

Meanwhile, the row over Steenhuisen’s dismissal of Dion George from his post as environment minister continues, with the conservationist lobby in full cry against Steenhuisen’s choice of Willie Aucamp as George’s replacement. There are many oddities requiring explanation, starting first with the fact that Steenhuisen only made this move after George, as the DA’s federal finance chair, had cancelled Steenhuisen’s party credit card. This in turn followed Steenhuisen being taken to court for failure to pay the R149,500 owing on his own private credit card. The implication, clearly, is that the loss of this private card led Steenhuisen to allegedly misuse his party card for private purposes and that when that card in turn was withdrawn, to retaliate against George. The DA’s legal team will presumably report on the veracity or otherwise of this charge.

Second, there is the oddity that Steenhuisen initially tried to get George to accept a demotion to deputy minister for trade, industry & competition (DTIC), which George refused. Later, Steenhuisen explained his dismissal of George as due to “underperformance”, but if that was the case, why try to appoint him to the DTIC?

Third, there is the fact that at that point there was a burst of extremely damaging publicity about George in the media, where he was accused of bullying, of being “a monster”, of sexual misconduct and so on. George is now suing the media for defamation, but he apparently believes that Steenhuisen was the source of these reports and may sue him too. George’s defenders point to the fact that no such allegations have been made against him before during his 20-year career in the DA.

Then there is the fact that George, while minister, hastened to carry out the full conservationist and environmentalist agenda, in line with DA policy. But Aucamp, with his mining and hunting connections, represents the polar opposite. This suggests that Steenhuisen, as party leader, has undergone a 180-degree turn in his views on conservation and the environment. Steenhuisen himself apparently likes to hunt and has friends in the hunting community. In this and his choice of associates, his profile is that of a natural conservative rather than that of a leader of a liberal party.

if the DA is able to unveil an attractive new leader, it could quickly take the sting out of these events. At present the notion is that Steenhuisen will face re-election at the DA's April 2026 congress. However, that may be too long to wait.

The row comes at an awkward time for the DA. Helen Zille, who has been campaigning hard in Joburg, now finds herself pulled back into intense intra-party conflicts. Moreover, the DA has been doing well in recent polls and a major fight between its senior leaders is the last thing it needs. It now seems likely that Steenhuisen’s leadership is over almost irrespective of what the DA’s legal team concludes. The damage to his credibility is already probably fatal, and it is clear that even if the legal team were to find in his favour, there is now a large section of the DA who are opposed to his leadership.

That said, if the DA is able to unveil an attractive new leader, it could quickly take the sting out of these events. At present the notion is that Steenhuisen will face re-election at the DA’s April 2026 congress. However, that may be too long to wait. If, as his detractors complain, he is found guilty of “bringing the party into disrepute”, he can hardly be allowed to hang on as leader for another four to five months. But even if a lesser verdict is reached, he is already damaged goods and lacking in credibility. Given the coming electoral tests, can the party really soldier on with him?

The obvious successor is Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who has thus far declined to run for the leadership. However, the situation is no longer normal. The DA faces a major crisis, and all its current prospects could be ruined if it fails to come up with an attractive new leader. In that situation the party leaders may feel they have to approach Hill-Lewis and appeal to him to save the party. If they do so, they have first to dispose of Steenhuisen, and he is unlikely to go easily. Even if it is made clear that he has lost the party’s confidence, he is likely to demand a large payout, for if he leaves under a cloud he may well be unemployable. These are knotty problems, just as disposing of Ramphele, Maimane and Patricia de Lille was difficult, each providing their own cloud of unhelpful publicity. But problems like this will persist until the DA learns to improve its choice of leaders.

