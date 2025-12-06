LETTERS | NHFC board sets the record straight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A lack of investment in water infrastructure is one of several issues facing the country, writes Themba Khoza in Mbombela.

NHFC board challenges ‘mischaracterisations’ in Sunday Times

The National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) board rejects the mischaracterisations published in the Sunday Times and wishes to set the record straight.

The board has acted lawfully and responsibly and within its mandate to stabilise an institution that had experienced years of declining performance, governance weaknesses and operational instability.

When the Board assumed office, the NHFC was performing at approximately below 50% of target, far below the shareholder-mandated 80% performance threshold. This decline had been reflected over several years.

Compounding this was the fact that the corporation had been without a board for four months, creating a backlog of governance, compliance and operational matters that required urgent intervention. Multiple concerns relating to procurement, internal controls and governance processes had already been escalated through whistleblower channels, internal audits and oversight bodies.

Several matters are also being jointly handled with the Public Protector and National Treasury, demonstrating full alignment with national oversight bodies. — Satish Roopa, NHFC Board Member

Against this backdrop, the board adopted a comprehensive turnaround strategy. This strategy aims to restore governance integrity, rebuild institutional capability and reposition the NHFC to deliver effectively on its housing finance mandate. It is being implemented systematically to strengthen internal governance, enhance financial discipline, improve optimal performance, and ensure long-term resilience.

A key element of this process has been the management of high-risk governance matters inherited from previous periods.

More than 40 allegations, some implicating senior management, are currently under independent forensic investigation. These multidisciplinary forensic investigations were initiated in full compliance with the NHFC supply chain management policy and are bolstered by external audits and National Treasury probity checks.

Several matters are also being jointly handled with the Public Protector and National Treasury, demonstrating full alignment with national oversight bodies.

In this context, the precautionary suspension of the CEO is a standard procedural step designed to protect both the CEO and the integrity of the investigations. It is not a finding of wrongdoing and does not disrupt operations. The executive management team, acting CEO and executive management team continue to run the organisation seamlessly, ensuring full continuity of services.

The Sunday Times also inaccurately suggests irregular intervention by the board in procurement processes. The board’s involvement was limited to governance-sensitive forensic investigations in which senior management was implicated. This is explicitly permitted by NHFC policy and is consistent with the PFMA, check and probity undertaken by National Treasury and external auditors. It does not constitute interference in day-to-day operations.

Equally incorrect is any suggestion that the board’s meeting frequency is irregular. The volume and seriousness of inherited issues, including whistleblower allegations, compliance matters, and issues referred by the shareholder, management, and Parliament, have required increased oversight, noting that there was no board for four months. As matters are resolved, the board will return to a standard meeting rhythm.

− Satish Roopa, NHFC board member

ANC’s failures outweigh any political boost from Trump spat

I read Peter Bruce’s column last week, wherein he argued that Trump tantrums are a gift to Ramaphosa that will deliver political victory to the ANC. I must respectfully disagree with Mr Bruce on this point.

South Africans are, by and large, a patriotic people. Despite all its challenges, we love our country and think it’s one of the best places on Earth. It is not surprising to me that South Africans support Ramaphosa’s decision to stand up to Trump, and he may well have scored a few political points for the ANC.

However, the ANC’s failures are simply too glaring for South Africans to ignore. We are reminded of these shortcomings every time the lights go out, the taps run dry, refuse piles up, or potholes swallow our vehicles.

In the face of such fundamental failures, foreign affairs become an afterthought when voters step into the booth.

− Thulane Mboyisa, Braamfontein

Parents rejoice as 31-year school-run era finally comes to end

There must have been many fathers who did what I did last Sunday: gather the family and read them Ndumiso Ngcobo’s column (“Never again will I have to do duty as Dad’s taxi”). What a hoot! He might as well have described our family.

We, too, celebrated our last-born’s end of matric exams, also our fourth. After no less than 31 years of dropping off and fetching — the first one in Waldorf Kindergarten back in 1994 — we are now done! (And yes, my pipes are also securely tied.)

Thank you for a brilliant column.

− Thomas Knemeyer, Cape Town

Judge’s sexist jibes deepen concerns over conduct in Meyiwa trial

Just when will Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial, learn? He continues to make snide and demeaning remarks directed to the defence counsel, especially advocate Mnisi.

This week, when the court was discussing the security issue that was raised, he once again lost it.

When Mnisi told him he was not mentally ready to continue — given that police have suggested the defence, and Mnisi in particular, may be complicit in a case they are investigating involving alleged plans to assassinate court officials — he again made a disparaging remark.

Mokgoatlheng, instead of empathising with Mnisi, a bona fide official of the court, denigrated him. This arose when he asked each of the defence counsel whether they also felt like Mnisi, and advocate Nxumalo indicated that he is fine; Mokgoatleng retorted that he can see “that he is a man”.

What a blatant sexist remark. For, if he considers Nxumalo a man for still being OK, by implication Mnisi “is a woman” and weak.

What is irritating is that this judge has, in the past, in this very trial, made very unacceptable racial and blatantly xenophobic comments from the bench.

The question is: has the judge president of that division reprimanded Mokgoatlheng that this unacceptable behaviour should stop?

But given the cans of worms that are coming out of the commissions currently under way into judges’ behaviour, among others, it reveals that they are not the holy cows we thought they were. With one having been arrested for allegedly taking bribes to favour one of the litigants, who is to say?

− Dr Thabisi Hoeane, Head of Department, Political Sciences, Unisa, Pretoria

Communities must protect water infrastructure to secure every precious drop

Water is life, and sanitation is dignity. People need water for life and survival inasmuch as proper sanitation is critical for human dignity.

We all need to safeguard water provision and proper sanitation for humanity. In as much as there are efforts to provide water and sanitation services to communities, we are faced with the threat of infrastructure vandalism.

Water infrastructure vandalism is a serious setback to water security. Infrastructure vandalism like pipeline sabotage and illegal connections leads to serious water losses which we cannot afford as a water-scarce country.

Infrastructure vandalism results in leaks which have been flagged as the main source of water loss in our country, wasting a lot of precious water. Water security therefore calls for responsible communities who protect water infrastructure from theft and vandalism to ensure that there is no unnecessary loss of precious water, as every drop counts.

Water resources pollution, especially sewer spillages, poses a health risk, is detrimental to the environment, and negatively affects food security. We can prevent the unnecessary health risks and environmental degradation by preventing infrastructure vandalism in our communities. It is in our hands to ensure a healthy environment and food security.

Communities need to unite and take ownership of their water and sanitation infrastructure, protect them against theft and vandalism and root out all those rotten apples sabotaging reliable water supply and proper sanitation and sewer management.

− Themba Khoza, Mbombela