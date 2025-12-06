DEAN MACPHERSON | How we are building a country that works

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Minister Dean Macpherson told MPS on Wednesday that repairs should be complete by the end of January next year.

Last month I returned to the National Assembly, not to make new promises but to account for the ones we have already made and to explain, in clear terms, how we intend to finish what we start.

South Africans have watched government construction projects become symbols of broken trust, such as half-built schools with weeds pushing through the foundations, clinics that are wrapped in scaffolding for years, and courts and police stations that exist only as concrete shells. These are daily reminders to communities that their dignity, safety and livelihoods can be postponed.

Over the past year and a half, we have been working to turn around the situation. The culmination of our efforts was when, in October, we unveiled the South African construction action plan, which was endorsed by all nine provincial MECs for public works & infrastructure.

This is our framework to recover delayed construction projects, restore accountability and ensure that public infrastructure is delivered on time, within budget and to a standard that serves communities, not contractors. It is, in essence, a plan to turn South Africa into a construction site — one that is focused on getting the job done properly.

When I first addressed parliament on these issues a year ago, the overwhelming majority of projects were delayed, budgets were routinely exceeded and sites were being abandoned with impunity. The so-called construction mafia was terrorising contractors and workers, driving up costs and driving away investment. In some provinces there were more than 60 site disruptions a month. That is not an inconvenience; it is economic sabotage.

We are starting to see the tide turn against those who believed they could hold communities and the state to ransom

Over the past year, working with SAPS and other law enforcement partners, we have seen hundreds of cases of construction-related extortion and intimidation reported, leading to arrests and convictions. In KwaZulu-Natal, site disruptions have fallen from more than 60 a month to fewer than 10. We are starting to see the tide turn against those who believed they could hold communities and the state to ransom.

We have also sent a clear message to contractors who fail the state. Between June 2024 and now, 40 companies have been blacklisted because they abandoned projects, failed to perform or undermined the tender system. The work has begun to stop serial underperformers from moving from one public contract to another without consequence.

These efforts are beginning to show in the wider economy. The construction industry created 130,000 jobs in the third quarter — more than any other sector and almost half of all new jobs created in the economy.

The action plan seeks to achieve one major goal: that there will be consequences when projects go wrong and support when they go right. That is why we are tightening accountability. Underperformance should no longer be treated as a cost-free exercise.

On the other hand, we are working to fix the basic systems that frustrated even honest contractors. Too many projects in the past stalled because budgets were approved without secure funding, payments were delayed and procurement ground to a halt. We are working to introduce stricter ring-fencing of infrastructure budgets, to improve oversight of payments and to establish clearer rules to stop funds being diverted mid-stream.

You cannot fix what you cannot see. By March 2026, every public works & infrastructure department will be required to have an integrated, digitised project and asset information system in place. Using modern enterprise systems, we believe we will be able to track in real time where each project is, how far construction has progressed and where red flags are emerging.

None of this will matter if the state does not have the capacity to manage complex builds. That is why we want built-environment professionals who work for or with public works & infrastructure to be properly registered and subject to enforceable standards, and why we are working to strengthen the skills and ethics of the public-sector built-environment cohort. The state must be able to interrogate designs, challenge cost escalations and insist on value for money.

Failing municipal infrastructure, weak economic growth and pressure on public finances mean that every rand of infrastructure spending has to stretch further. But that is precisely why we cannot afford ghost projects, idle cranes and abandoned building sites. Infrastructure is one of the few levers we have to crowd in private investment and create large numbers of entry-level jobs.

I expect to be judged on what we build, not what we say. My department must become the economic delivery unit of South Africa — a department that is known for building faster, cleaner and smarter. If we can deliver on that commitment, we will turn South Africa into a country that works.

• Macpherson is minister of public works & infrastructure