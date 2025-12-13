EDITORIAL | The independence of the new NDPP is indispensable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been at the centre of almost every major political controversy of democratic South Africa, with two broad results.

The first is a public perception that, contrary to the constitution’s demands of impartiality and independence, the NPA, headed by a national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) chosen by the president, has been beholden to and even captured by powerful and self-interested political interests. The second is that law enforcement has suffered under a series of failed NPA leaders, meaning gender-based violence and corruption cases have generally not been prosecuted with the required vigour.

This has led to perceptions that crime does indeed pay and that political connections can ensure impunity for wrongdoers.

This week, interviews with potential successors for the outgoing Shamila Batohi were conducted by a panel of legal experts headed by justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Among the six shortlisted candidates, drawn from a pool of 27 people put forward for the post, is Menzi Simelane, a former head of the NPA whom the Constitutional Court found unfit to occupy the post and who was found guilty of professional misconduct in 2017.

The candidates were subjected to long, intensive interviews, with the DA threatening to go to court over the inclusion of Simelane. His inclusion was taken by critics as evidence that the pattern of political interference in the NPA was again rearing its ugly head.

Batohi herself was chosen after interviews by a panel established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 after a full bench of the high court set aside Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Shaun Abrahams. Later, in affirming the ruling on appeal by the NPA, the Constitutional Court went further, ordering that Ramaphosa as deputy president must choose the next NDPP instead of Zuma. In an attempt to avoid the missteps of the recent past, Ramaphosa as president decided on an interviewing panel, which would forward a report on the candidates for him to make the final choice.

Batohi took office amid great expectations on the part of many South Africans, but her tenure will not be adjudged a great success. No state capture cases arising from the Zondo commission have been successfully prosecuted, the “asbestos” case against former Free State premier Ace Magashule collapsed and hopes that important political figures would end up in orange overalls evaporated. More recently, the high-profile rape case against pastor Timothy Omotoso fizzled out.

Whoever gets the post this time will no doubt again bear the weight of public expectations. He or she will lead an institution in which public trust has been severely damaged, in circumstances in which powerful political figures seem to be beyond the reach of the law, while crime — especially the onslaught against women and children — continues unabated. The NPA needs funds, skills and a great deal of courage at the top. The downhill slide that began when Thabo Mbeki booted Vusi Pikoli out after he obtained an arrest warrant for police chief Jackie Selebi, punctuated by the controversy over charging Zuma with corruption, has to be reversed.

Let’s hope the successful candidate is up to the task and that the politicians will act in the best interests of the country by allowing the NDPP full rein to wield the powers bestowed by the constitution.