BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Does the ‘C’ in ANC stand for corruption? It’s up to voters to cast their verdict

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It would seem the ANC, for all intents and purposes, is clinically flatlining, almost ready to be carted off to be mercifully put out of its misery. Self-resuscitation or the much-vaunted organisational renewal seems at this point well-nigh impossible. It’s dead in the water, to extend the metaphor.

The party can be likened to a python that, having gulped down too large a prey item, is unable to move or even defend itself. But whereas our adorable constrictor can, when the chips are down, regurgitate its lunch to either escape or fight off predators, no such option is available for the glorious movement. All the ill-gotten gains in the gut have spawned too many maggots that are eagerly feasting on its entrails.

The rot runs deep. It’s almost a waste of time and space to complain about corruption. We’ve been singing this sorry tune for so long, without seeing any change, it’s become tedious. But in recent years the rot has been particularly perplexing and painful to endure. It cuts deep because this was supposed to be our golden age — apartheid in the trash can and a bright future beckoning. And these chaps who we naively thought had nothing but our best interests at heart — they were not in the struggle for the money, you know — have turned out to be rapacious hyenas who are only interested in lining their own pockets.

The first word that comes to mind whenever the ANC is mentioned is corruption. Followed swiftly by incompetence. And arrogance. Corruption is so entrenched in the system, so endemic, it’s safe to say the country is run by thieves and their criminal friends. If you think me too harsh, you’ve not been paying attention to the Madlanga commission. Or Zondo before that. Nkandla. Phala Phala. The arms deal. The list goes on. And so far, nobody is wearing orange overalls. In fact, some have gone on to far better things, like sitting in parliament.

What’s even more galling is that they continue to brag that they’re our messiahs — leaders of society, blah, blah, blah — even as they continue to flaunt their ill-gotten wealth and steal from the people they’re supposed to serve

Comrades have merrily squandered resources amounting to billions amid a sea of poverty and suffering. No mercy, no conscience. Perhaps what’s even more galling is that they continue to brag that they’re our messiahs — leaders of society, blah, blah, blah — even as they continue to flaunt their ill-gotten wealth and steal from the people they’re supposed to serve. It’s become a recurring nightmare, the bane of our lives, but we shouldn’t accept it as though it’s our predestined path. For to do so would be throwing in the towel and throwing the future away. We need to keep pointing out that this is not normal; this cannot be our fate. We deserve better. Much, much better.

Addressing the ANC national general council last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa pleaded with those accused of corruption to step aside voluntarily. Lay down the law, Mr President. Don’t beg them. Corruption is unacceptable. Period. There can be very few instances in history when this country has been more in need of a forceful and forthright leader than it is now. The step-aside policy and the so-called integrity commission have become nothing but structural foils to shield the corrupt and unethical. It’s akin to omertà, the code of silence that every member of the mafia has to abide by. And how on earth is the integrity commission to investigate the imbroglio in which Paul Mashatile is enmeshed? Does an organisation that can’t even pay its workers have adequate resources for such an undertaking?

What is yet more concerning is that some of those fingered in corrupt activities have not only been left untouched; they have prospered. Unethical conduct doesn’t seem to be a bar to career prospects.

What is yet more concerning is that some of those fingered in corrupt activities have not only been left untouched; they have prospered. Unethical conduct doesn’t seem to be a bar to career prospects. Loyiso Masuku and her husband Bandile were implicated in a scandal involving the awarding of two contracts amounting to R125m for personal protection equipment (PPE) during the Covid pandemic.

Bandile, who was Gauteng MEC for health, was subsequently fired by premier David Makhura. But Loyiso’s career goes from height to height. This month she was elected chair of the ANC’s Johannesburg region, defeating the unpopular and useless Dada Morero. Asked about that PPE monkey on her back, she proudly claimed she’s been cleared by (who else?) the integrity commission. Case closed. She’ll probably go head-to-head with DA’s Helen Zille for mayor of Johannesburg in next year’s local government elections.

Khusela Diko too, after standing down as Ramaphosa’s spokesperson in the wake of the same PPE scandal, seems also to have emerged none the worse for wear. She’s now ensconced in parliament, happily making laws for the rainbow nation.

Last week the ANC Tshwane region followed suit in electing a tainted individual as its chair. Eugene Modise, the metro’s deputy mayor and finance MMC, has been accused in a forensic report of illegally benefiting from a company that received a R300m contract from the city. But that’s no problem for his comrades. He was elected unopposed.

Corruption and malfeasance have become part of the party’s culture.

Also disheartening is the fact that all the sermonising against corruption falls on deaf ears. In fact, making a few bucks for themselves — legitimately or otherwise — could be the main reason anyone joins the party in the first place. They’ve seen people with limited talent make it, so why can’t they do the same.

The scourge won’t go away until there’s a steep price to pay for wrongdoing. And that price is obviously up to voters to inflict. People always get the government they deserve.