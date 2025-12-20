EDITORIAL | So ends one of the most turbulent years in our democracy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

December holidays have also become synonymous with the yearly carnage on our roads, which regularly claims hundreds of lives. File photo

The end of the year offers an opportunity to reflect on the past 12 months and, for most working people and those engaged in academic pursuits, a welcome period of rest. For many South Africans, it is also a time to travel, either on holiday or to reconnect with distant loved ones and friends.

Regrettably, the December holidays have also become synonymous with the yearly carnage on our roads, which regularly claims hundreds of lives. It is an indictment of our society that such large-scale loss of life is now seen as an inevitable part of the festive season, with its grave human and financial costs.

The preservation of life and limb on our roads is a responsibility shared by authorities and road users alike. While the government must make and enforce the rules, success in making the roads safer can only be achieved when motorists and pedestrians play their part by obeying traffic laws and not driving while inebriated.

Many who receive a year-end bonus may be tempted to be profligate. A wiser choice would be for them to look after their financial resources, remembering the long post-holiday weeks with their unrelenting demands.

As a country, we’ve experienced one of the most turbulent years in our democracy. The revelations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about apparent collusion between organised crime syndicates and state officials — including allegations implicating senior officers and, shockingly, the now-on-special-leave police minister Senzo Mchunu — confirmed what many have long suspected was wrong with our criminal justice system, with its perennial inability to tame the national crime and corruption monster.

But the Mkhwanazi revelations, shocking as they were, had a silver lining. Apart from the commissioner himself going out on a limb on national television, a number of police officers and other individuals came forward to give evidence, at great personal risk. One, Marius van der Merwe, was tragically assassinated. Their bravery showed that despite systemic corruption, patriotic South Africans remain willing to speak out in the nation’s interest.

It is to be hoped that the outcomes of the Madlanga Commission, which has just submitted its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, will not end up like those of previous commissions, including the Zondo commission, which yielded precious little by way of prosecutions of wrongdoers. This, against great public expectations.

Apart from eroding public confidence in our willingness to fight crime and corruption — and to enforce the law — such failures leave criminals confident they may never be brought to book. It’s little wonder our crime levels, including murder, have remained stubbornly high, as borne out repeatedly by crime statistics.

Unrelentingly high unemployment, especially among the country’s youth, continues to threaten social stability and national security. Joblessness cannot be effectively addressed without a growing economy. While some point to “green shoots”, the reality is that our economy has barely grown for some time, particularly compared with peer countries. Boosting growth remains a central challenge.

Equally urgent is climate change and its destructive impact on society and the economy. We’re far from ready to deal with this challenge, and the government needs to put it high on the list of national issues requiring attention.

On a positive note, after being put on the Financial Action Task Force greylist in 2023 — which was a confidence dampener for our economy — we did enough to be taken off this year. Vigilance will be required to stay off it.

Despite an emerging water crisis, South Africans were relieved to experience a year in which the worst of our electricity problems — which severely hindered economic growth and degraded quality of life — appear to be behind us.

We also hope that our national teams and sportspeople continue to showcase South Africa as a country of champions, lifting the national mood even in the toughest of times.

On the international stage, our diplomatic dexterity will continue to be tested, particularly as relations with the US are at a crisis point — in large measure due to that country’s pugnacious president.

All considered, the challenges may seem daunting. Yet we should not be fatalistic, because the new year presents an opportunity — individually and as a country — to shape a better tomorrow. To paraphrase Nelson Mandela, our democracy’s founding leader, the future is in our hands.