OpinionPREMIUM

CARTOON | Who’s at the wheel of ‘SA Sovereignty’?

Brandan Reynolds

Brandan Reynolds

(File)

There is a growing imbalance in relations between South Africa and the US.

Trump’s America has become an unpredictable and coercive global actor, leaving smaller states with few credible diplomatic choices, writes Songezo Zibi.

(File)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | So ends one of the most turbulent years in our democracy

2

Top hashtag of 2025 captures SA’s decline into surreal, low-budget absurdity

3

MAKHUDU SEFARA | A friendship forged in fire that was scuppered by R790,000

4

POLL | Who hogged the headlines best in 2025?

5

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Does the ‘C’ in ANC stand for corruption? It’s up to voters to cast their verdict

Related Articles