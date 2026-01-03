Opinion

CARTOON | Best of 2025 cartoon compilation, part 1

Brandan Reynolds’ Best of 2025 cartoon compilation. (Brandan Reynolds)

Sunday Times cartoonist Brandan Reynolds is away on a hard-earned break and will return to work on Monday January 12. This week we bring you part 1 of his Best of 2025 cartoon compilation, featuring some of the encounters faced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, US President Donald Trump, former president Thabo Mbeki and acting police minister Firoz Cachalia.

Related Articles