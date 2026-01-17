EDITORIAL | What price will the DA pay?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former environment minister Dion George’s angry exit from the DA and from parliament this week was probably unavoidable, given the tensions with party leader John Steenhuisen, who also heads the DA contingent in the GNU and serves as agriculture minister.

Former environment minister Dion George’s angry exit from the DA and from parliament this week was probably unavoidable, given the tensions with party leader John Steenhuisen, who also heads the DA contingent in the GNU and serves as agriculture minister.

Last week, it emerged that George had lodged a lengthy complaint with the public protector, alleging that his replacement, Willie Aucamp, acting in concert with Steenhuisen, was promoting commercial interests within the wildlife industry.

It is difficult to escape the conclusion that the public falling-out between these two senior DA figures will damage the party in the eyes of voters.

In contrast to the often fractious ANC, the DA has long presented itself as the party of order and decorum, somehow above the unseemly scramble for power, positions and perks. A different picture is now emerging — one that suggests DA representatives may be every bit as venal and grasping as their ANC counterparts.

One of George’s complaints is that, to this day, Steenhuisen has provided no reasons for his sacking from cabinet. While there’s nothing obliging him to play open cards, the manner of the dismissal invites further rumour and innuendo.

This week, too, the DA cleared Steenhuisen of abusing his party-issued credit card, though a further probe by the party’s federal legal commission looms.

Perhaps the public protector will cast some light on the rights and wrongs of the affair. Steenhuisen has indicated that he intends to stand for re-election. For the DA, it is a sobering encounter with the realities of power. Voters will decide for themselves how well — or not — the party in blue has acquitted itself in the hot seats of high office.