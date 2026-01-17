SBONELO RADEBE | The death of January 8 and how to rescue it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

January 8 occupies an important place for the ANC. It is the date the movement was formed in 1912, and 60 years later, in 1974, January 8 became the day the national executive committee (NEC) of the party under Oliver Tambo released a statement giving marching orders to the people of South Africa and the world.

The order instructed the people to fight even more intensely against apartheid and defeat it while the ANC mobilised solidarity from the world. During this time, celebrations were not possible as we see them today. The NEC could only communicate and remind the people of the objectives of the movement and at times mourn with them as its publications, like Sechaba, the African Communist, The Dawn and others, listed the names of those hanged or vanished at the hands of the fascist regime of apartheid.

In 1994, the ANC took charge of government after Nelson Mandela’s election. The joy that the fascist regime withheld was back; comrades could now celebrate. But the revolutionary fire was still burning, and so January 8, while being celebrated, did not lose its core business of giving umhlahlandlela (a line of march). Now the statement of the NEC gave impetus to what the government would do for the year. The enthusiasm from the people in general and ANC members alike was the same. Hope filled everyone’s heart, and the leaders of the movement were loved by all. As the years passed, the dream became deferred and the day lost its vivacity. From being a revolutionary day, on which a liberation movement celebrated its founding and milestones, it became a day of profuse partying, dancing, empty promises, lying, conniving and drinking.

As the ANC leaders descend into North West province the week before January 8, the vultures too descend — the baddies, the slayers, the entrepreneurs, the extortionists, the lobbyists, the factionalists and all sorts of people. Like leaders of the ANC, they will shout “Awethu” and punch their fists in the air in agreement. But they do not mean it, they are there for other reasons. The entrepreneurs are there to make sure the leadership is taken care of, and the slayers are there to keep the leadership company. They fully book pricey accommodations around the stadium, drinking expensive alcohol, and plot about the next conference of the ANC. Those Mercedes-Benz Vianos are not carrying activists, those are vultures feeding off the power of the people in the hands of the ANC.

The long statement read by the president no longer moves the people; in fact, most people are tuned out from the speech, except for those who occupy the stage — who scroll their phones half the time. The people bussed in from all over the country are the real foot soldiers. Some of them attend this day to escape their daily miseries. For the first time, they see a president and all the famous politicians they otherwise see on television. And of course, they will have a meal — but this time the leadership did not give people food as promised, which was sad.

I do not contend that January 8 is useless. The statement of the NEC remains important and contains some milestones and some aspirations of the ANC. My point is that these messages no longer move people. Often, we scroll through our televisions past a newsfeed about the day. There is nothing now that connects the people with the day; I doubt many even know its significance. Sadly, some sections of our society now view the day as a meeting of “thieves”. The president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji, once correctly said that people no longer trust the ANC; whatever we say is not believable because the messenger [ANC member] is not trustworthy. So, filling stadiums no longer has the revolutionary zeal it once had.

Time to change tactics

We ought to move beyond nostalgia; the old days were hard, they are littered with marvellous stories of triumph and resilience. That history must be cherished and guarded jealously, for it reminds us of all of the capabilities of a people determined to be free. However, the political situation requires a change of tactics now. The ANC needs to think of January 8 as a moment not only of celebration but also a day of reconnecting with the people. Instead of a national rally hosted in one province, the day must reflect a campaign of serving communities and addressing service delivery issues. The ANC no longer has the power and time to celebrate. If it persists in behaving as if it is still the ANC of yesteryear, it will continue to be aloof. Its leaders will, at best, believe there is no crisis in South Africa and, at worst, argue that the youth are lazy.